Temenos Named Best-Selling Core Banking Provider For 20Th Consecutive Year By IBS Intelligence

GRAND-LANCY, Switzerland, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Temenos (SIX: TEMN), a global leader in banking technology, today announced it has been recognized as the #1 best-selling software provider in 13 categories in the IBSi Sales League Table (SLT) 2025 .

Temenos ranked #1 for core banking for the 20th consecutive year, while also topping the table for categories covering digital, payments, wealth and Islamic banking. The results highlight the breadth of Temenos' leadership as the banking technology provider of choice across multiple product segments.

The IBS Intelligence Annual Sales League Table is an annual benchmarking exercise, which is now in its 24th year and is based on the number of new customer contracts signed in a calendar year. The SLT is recognized as the barometer for financial technology providers' sales performance across the banking industry.

Jean-Pierre Brulard, CEO, Temenos, said: “I'm delighted to see Temenos top the rankings in 13 different categories in the IBSi Sales League Table, highlighting the strength and breadth of our market-leading capabilities. Being named the number one core banking software provider globally for 20 years in a row reflects both our customer-centric focus and relentless investment in innovation. As we continue to lead banking forward with the launch of game-changing Generative and Agentic AI capabilities, the advanced functionality, agility and scalability of our solutions makes Temenos a compelling choice for banks of all sizes around the world.”

Temenos ranked #1 In the IBSi SLT 2025 across the following 13 categories:



Universal Banking – Core

Digital Banking and Channels

Payments – Retail

Private Banking and Wealth Management

Risk Management

Treasury and Risk Management

Digital Only Banks

Datawarehouse & BI

Islamic Banking – Universal Banking – Core

Islamic Banking – Risk Management

Islamic Banking – Payments – Retail

Islamic Banking – Wholesale Banking Treasury Islamic Banking – Digital Banking and Channels

With its market-leading core banking suite and best-in-class modular solutions, Temenos offers financial institutions choice, flexibility and a proven path to banking modernization – underpinned with cloud-native architecture, and embedded AI. Trusted by over 950 core banking clients and over 650 digital clients around the world, Temenos software can be deployed on-premises, in the cloud, or as SaaS.

Investing around 20% of revenues in R&D, Temenos continues to enhance its capabilities. Recent innovations include the launch of a Gen AI Copilot to help financial institutions design, launch, test and optimize financial products faster, as well as an FCM AI Agent that can help banks significantly reduce false positives in sanctions screening.

Nikhil Gokhale, Director – Research & Digital Properties at IBS Intelligence, commented: “The 2025 edition of the IBSi Sales League Table reflects the growing maturity of digital transformation across the global banking industry. With sustained investment in modern core platforms, intelligent digital channels, and real-time payments, banks are clearly prioritizing agility, scale, and customer experience. Temenos has once again demonstrated exceptional global leadership, with standout performance in Core, Digital, Payments, and Risk. On behalf of IBSi, I extend my congratulations to the Temenos team for consistently being at the forefront of innovation and execution. The SLT continues to serve as a trusted benchmark for momentum in banking technology worldwide.”

Recognition in the IBSi SLT is the latest industry accolade for Temenos, which was also named a Leader in the 2024 IDC MarketScapes for Digital Core Banking Platforms in North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific and in the Forrester WaveTM: Digital Banking Processing Platforms, Q4 2024 .

