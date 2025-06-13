403
One In Every Four New Enterprise Clients In H1 2025 Switched From Global CXM Vendors To Lucidya
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Lucidya, the region's leading AI Customer Experience Management (CXM) platform, announced that one in every four new enterprise clients in H1 2025 made the switch from global CXM vendors. This milestone underscores a growing shift toward platforms purpose-built for Arabic-speaking markets and region-specific regulatory needs.
Clients cite Lucidya's advanced Arabic natural language processing, deep CX focus, and regional expertise as decisive factors. The platform currently supports over 15 Arabic dialects with 92% sentiment analysis accuracy, significantly outperforming global alternatives. A key driver behind this shift is Lucidya's alignment with local data privacy regulations, including compliance with Saudi Arabia's National Cybersecurity Authority (NCA) guidelines and Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL). This makes Lucidya the preferred choice for highly regulated sectors such as government, telecom, and finance. “Arabic AI accuracy and regional CX leadership are driving this exciting market shift,” said Muhannad Al Shaikh, Chief Commercial Officer at Lucidya.“Clients choose Lucidya because they see measurable results. Our technology understands context, is fully compliant with local and global regulations, and delivers insights that drive real impact.” This momentum follows a series of strategic leadership appointments earlier this year that have strengthened Lucidya's commercial, product, and go-to-market capabilities, further accelerating regional expansion.
