Market Turmoil Grips Asia After Israel Strikes Iran

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Stock markets across Asia plunged as global investors rushed to safe-haven assets following a military strike by Israel on Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile facilities, intensifying geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. U.S. equity futures dropped sharply, while commodity prices surged-fuelled by fears of supply disruption and escalating conflict.

Crude oil futures reacted violently, with Brent surging about 9 % to approximately US $75.36 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate climbing to US $74.20, both marking the largest daily gains in months. Goldman strategists and energy analysts attributed the spike to risk premiums linked to potential retaliation and threats to regional infrastructure, especially across the Strait of Hormuz.

Precious metals and defensive currencies were also swept up in the panic. Spot gold rose by around 1.5 % to trade near US $3,434 per ounce, inching closer to its April record peak of US $3,500. The Swiss franc strengthened by roughly 0.4 % to reach two‐month highs against the U.S. dollar, while the yen appreciated by about 0.3 %-classic indicators of risk-off sentiment.

Asia's leading equity indices suffered notable losses: Tokyo's Nikkei 225 fell between 1.2 % and 1.4 %, Seoul's Kospi dropped about 1.1 %, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined roughly 0.8 %. U.S. S&P 500 E‐mini futures and Nasdaq futures plunged between 1.7 % and 1.8 %, while Pan‐European STOXX 50 futures slid around 1.6 %.

In India, the Nifty 50 and Sensex tumbled approximately 1.2 %, with the oil and gas sector leading losses thanks to narrower refining margins and soaring crude prices. Stocks of Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil Corporation and HPCL each shed between 3.5 % and 6 %. Airline stocks, already shaken by a recent Air India crash near Ahmedabad, declined further as travel costs and uncertainty weighed heavily.

Debt markets saw a flight to quality. U.S. Treasury bonds rallied, pushing the 10‐year yield down to around 4.31–4.35 %, its lowest in a month. Currency markets mirrored these moves: the dollar index rose around 0.5 %, while the euro and sterling retreated slightly.

Analysts suggested the next moves hinge on Iran's response. Charu Chanana, chief strategist at Saxo, noted that if tensions ignite, safe-haven demand and commodity volatility will likely persist. Matthew Haupt from Wilson Asset Management described this as a“classical risk‐off move,” adding that duration and scale of Tehran's likely response will shape market impact.

This episode compounds earlier market strains. The global economy already faces headwinds from volatile U.S. trade policy and high inflation, while negotiations over Iran's nuclear programme have stalled. A planned sixth round of talks in Oman was overshadowed as military actions overshadowed diplomacy.

Market indicators suggest traders are swiftly reducing risk exposure ahead of the weekend. Tony Sycamore from IG forecast continued selling in equities, saying that prudent investors will likely trim positions until further clarity emerges.

Energy market strategists warned of wider contagion. According to Saul Kavonic of MST Marquee, unless Iran specifically targets major oil infrastructure, supply impact remains limited-but persistent unrest could be enough to constrain output and flow through the region.

