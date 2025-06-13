Shopify Launches USDC Payment Pilot Via Coinbase‐Stripe Base

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

E‐commerce platform Shopify will launch a pilot in late June allowing select U.S. and European merchants to accept USDC stablecoin payments, marking its first native integration of crypto payments into the platform-wide setup. Developed in partnership with Coinbase and integrated through Stripe, the initiative leverages Coinbase's Base blockchain and supports essential e‐commerce features, including refunds, chargebacks and delayed payment capture.

The opt‐out model means USDC acceptance will be enabled by default for participating merchants, who can also access up to 0.5 per cent cashback on USDC transactions. Shopify CEO Tobias Lütke, also a Coinbase board member, highlighted that the platform aspires to expand the pilot to all merchants across the U.S. and Europe by end‐2025.

Coinbase head of blockchain Jesse Pollak described the level of integration as“holy crap” compared to existing solutions, noting that the custom protocol built on Base addresses operational challenges previously unmet by third‐party crypto plug‐ins. Stripe's role is central in embedding stablecoin functionality into Shopify Payments, enabling merchants to receive USDC or convert funds into local currency seamlessly.

Stablecoins such as USDC offer the stability of a dollar‐pegged asset while enabling near‐instant, low‐cost transactions via Layer‐2 networks like Base. Stripe cites a surge in monthly stablecoin payment volume from $2 billion to $6.3 billion over the past two years. Shopify's integration now brings that rail within reach of over a million merchants based in 34 countries.

The e‐commerce industry's attention to stablecoins has intensified, with major financial institutions and tech companies-including Visa, PayPal, JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank, Apple, Meta, Airbnb and Google-either building or experimenting with stablecoin infrastructure. Shopify's entry at this scale signals a significant shift in digital commerce towards crypto‐native settlement methods.

Operationally, the rollout addresses common e‐commerce pain points. The bespoke smart contract protocol supports standard payment flows-authorisation, capture, refund, tax processing and inventory reservation-aligning cryptocurrency transactions with merchant back‐end operations.

Merchants can choose to receive USDC directly into their crypto wallets or automatically convert to local currency with zero foreign‐exchange fees. Additionally, U.S. customers will start receiving a 1 per cent cashback incentive on USDC payments later this year.

Industry analysts suggest that embedding stablecoin capability into mainstream platforms like Shopify could accelerate global digital currency adoption. It lowers technical barriers for merchants and broadens spending options for customers holding crypto assets.

While credit cards and traditional rails remain dominant, the integration demonstrates that stablecoin payments are maturing into a reliable option for commercial transactions. The pilot will effectively test merchant and consumer appetite for crypto payments on a large scale.

Pending successful outcomes, Shopify plans to roll out access to all merchants using Shopify Payments across the U.S. and Europe by the end of 2025, with potential further extension globally.

