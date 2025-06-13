Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran's Supreme Leader Vows Severe Retaliation For Israeli Strikes

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has vowed a "severe punishment" in response to Israeli airstrikes that he described as a "heinous crime" against the Iranian people and leadership.
In a statement to the nation published by the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Khamenei condemned the attacks, stating that the blood-stained hand of the Israeli entity has struck residential areas. "This crime exposes the evil nature of the Israeli regime. The Iranian military will not let it go unanswered," he stressed.
The Supreme Leader confirmed that several senior military officials and scientists were killed in the strikes, but said their deputies and colleagues would immediately resume their duties.
He concluded by affirming that the Israeli entity, by committing this crime, has prepared a bitter and painful fate for itself, and it will undoubtedly face it.
Separately, Iranian Armed Forces spokesperson Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi confirmed that Iran's military will deliver a strong and decisive response.
"Iran's response to this aggression is certain. The enemy will pay a heavy price," Shekarchi said in a statement.
He added that multiple commanders had been killed and residential areas were bombed, stressing that Iranian forces were on high alert and fully prepared to respond.

