Borregaard ASA: Change In Group Executive Management

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Knut-Harald Bakke has been appointed EVP BioSolutions, effective 1 August 2025. He will also join the Group Executive Management on the same date. Bakke succeeds Tom Erik Foss-Jacobsen, who will assume the role of CEO on 1 August (see stock exchange release dated 23 May 2025).

Bakke currently serves as Director of Investor Relations and has previously held the position of Energy Director at Borregaard. Prior to joining the company in 2019, he held senior leadership roles at Norsk Hydro, where he was responsible for global energy market operations. He holds an MSc in Industrial Economics and Technology Management from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU).

Borregaard will initiate a process to appoint a new Director of Investor Relations. In the interim, CFO Per Bjarne Lyngstad will assume the responsibility from 1 August.

