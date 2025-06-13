Borregaard ASA: Change In Group Executive Management
Bakke currently serves as Director of Investor Relations and has previously held the position of Energy Director at Borregaard. Prior to joining the company in 2019, he held senior leadership roles at Norsk Hydro, where he was responsible for global energy market operations. He holds an MSc in Industrial Economics and Technology Management from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU).
Borregaard will initiate a process to appoint a new Director of Investor Relations. In the interim, CFO Per Bjarne Lyngstad will assume the responsibility from 1 August.
Contacts:
Dag Arthur Aasbø, SVP Organisation and Public Affairs, +47 918 34 108
Per Bjarne Lyngstad, CFO, +47 952 44 515
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
