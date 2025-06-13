Kazakhstan Develops AI-Driven Professional Standards Across Eight Domains

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Government of Kazakhstan is developing professional standards using artificial intelligence (AI) for training specialists in eight key industries, Trend reports.

In 2025, a cohort of eight novel vocations will emerge, encompassing roles such as a 3D printing engineer and a specialist in robotic painting system operations, with initial pilot initiatives slated for deployment in the urban centers of Almaty and Kostanay.



In conjunction with this initiative, a comprehensive framework of 60 AI-enhanced professional standards is being developed, encompassing a total of 336 distinct occupational categories, particularly within the machine-building domain.

To enhance the skills of engineering and technical personnel, an internship program at foreign enterprises is being implemented, co-financed equally by the republican budget and participating companies. This initiative aims to transfer advanced international experience adapted to Kazakhstan's conditions.

In response to the shortage of qualified personnel in Kazakhstan's chemical industry, specific measures are underway. State educational grants have been expanded at institutions such as Satbayev University, KazNU, KazNITU, and the Taraz Chemical-Technological College to train specialists for the chemical sector. Additionally, dual education programs involving 536 colleges and industrial enterprises offer students practical training with guaranteed employment.

Several companies also cover training costs for specialists. Through the Bolashak program and direct international partnerships, Kazakhstan is preparing engineers in high-tech fields, including automation, chemical safety, and environmental monitoring.

In promoting the geology profession and developing future experts for the sector, the number of geology graduates has increased significantly-from 1,224 in 2022 to over 3,000 by 2024. According to Satbayev Technical University, 98 percent of geology graduates find employment in their field.