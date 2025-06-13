403
Jordanian Air Force Intercepts Missiles And Drones Over National Airspace
Amman, June 13 (Petra) – Royal Jordanian Air Force jets and air defense systems intercepted several missiles and drones that entered Jordanian airspace Friday morning, a senior military source from the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces–Arab Army said.
The source noted that the Air Force is operating at a high state of readiness to defend the skies of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and safeguard the security of its people.
The interceptions were carried out based on military assessments indicating that the missiles and drones were likely to fall within Jordanian territory, including populated areas, posing a potential threat to civilian safety.
The source emphasized that the Jordan Armed Forces are operating around the clock to defend the country's borders by land, sea, and air and will not allow any violation of Jordanian airspace under any circumstances.
The public was urged not to spread rumors or unverified reports that could fuel panic or disorder, and to rely solely on official sources for information.
