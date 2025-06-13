Air India Plane Crash: PM Modi Meets Lone Survivor, Visits Site Of Tragedy Today - VIDEOS
The sole survivor of the crash is a British national of Indian origin and is being treated in a hospital, the airline confirmed. The surviving passenger - Ramesh Viswashkumar - was in seat 11A, next to an emergency exit.Also Read | Air India plane crash: Tata Group stocks fall 2%. Do you own?
A day after the deadly crash, PM Mod visited the site of the tragedy. A video shared by news agency ANI showed the wreckage of the AI-171 plane hanging from BJ Medical College's building, which it crashed into soon after take-off from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday.
PM Modi then proceeded to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital to meet with those injured in the mishap.
Modi visited the C7 ward of the hospital, where 25 injured people are undergoing treatment, news agency PTI reported. He also interacted with doctors of the civil hospital.
He also met Ramesh Viswashkumar. A video of PM Modi meeting with Viswashkumar and others injured in the crash surfaced on social media on Friday.Also Read | Air India Plane Crash LIVE Updates: PM Modi meets Vishwaskumar Ramesh
Upon his arrival in Ahmedabad on Friday, PM Modi was received by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Ministers Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu and CR Paatil.Air India plane crash
A Boeing 787 Dreamliner (AI 171), with 242 people on board, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani , crashed into a medical college complex in the Meghaninagar area.
The AI-171 bound for London's Gatwick crashed shortly after it took off from the Ahmedabad International Airport on Thursday.Also Read | 'Gave her a hug': Brother's last interaction with sister before Air India crash
The airlines said only one out of the 242 people on board the aircraft survived the crash
Four MBBS students and a doctor's wife were among those killed at the complex of BJ Medical College outside the airport perimeter.
(With inputs from agencies)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment