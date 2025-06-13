Acuity Training Launches Updated Power BI Training Courses In London

MENAFN - GetNews)



London, UK - Acuity Training, a leading provider of Power BI training in the UK, has launched a revised series of Power BI training courses. These updates incorporate participant feedback and recent changes to Microsoft Power BI, offering a structured Power BI development path from a beginner 1 day introduction course through to an advanced DAX course.

The updated course structure includes:



1-Day Introduction to Power BI – Covers connecting to data, transforming it with Power Query, building basic visualisations, and publishing reports.



2-Day Advanced Power BI – Focuses on calculated columns and measures, report optimisation, drill-through functionality, refresh scheduling, and user permissions.



1-Day Introduction to DAX – Introduces common DAX functions, calculated fields, cross-table relationships, and basic filtering logic.

1-Day Advanced DAX – Covers advanced DAX techniques including variables, time intelligence, scenario analysis, and use of external tools like DAX Studio.



These courses support learners from foundational Power BI introduction through to expert-level DAX usage. The curriculum includes working with data sources, building structured data models, writing DAX for custom logic, and applying best practices in data analytics and data analysis.

Learning Power BI establishes a core capability in data visualisation and analysis. This foundation can be further enhanced by integrating skills in other areas and so the curriculum explores interfacing with complementary tools.

For instance, proficiency in SQL allows users to directly query and manipulate source data, providing greater control and flexibility before data is imported into Power BI.

Similarly, understanding Power Automate enables the creation of automated workflows that can, for example, refresh Power BI datasets, send alerts based on report data, or distribute updated dashboards to specific recipients, thereby streamlining reporting processes

“As Power BI evolves, so do the expectations of users,” said Ben Richardson, Director at Acuity Training.“These updates reflect delegate feedback and recent features introduced by Microsoft. Our aim is to provide practical, up-to-date training that supports users at every stage of their learning.”

Courses are available in-person at Acuity's central London location and remotely. Sessions are delivered by experienced instructors and include practical exercises.

Location:

St Clement's House

27 Clements Lane

London EC4N 7AE