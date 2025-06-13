Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Iran Says US 'Responsible For Consequences' Of Israel Attack

2025-06-13 01:02:20
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Tehran: Iran said the United States would be "responsible for the consequences" of Israel's deadly attacks Friday on multiple cities and nuclear sites in the Islamic republic.

"The Zionist regime's aggressive actions against Iran cannot have been carried out without the coordination and permission of the United States," the foreign ministry said, adding that the US was "responsible for the dangerous impact and consequences of the Zionist regime's adventurism".

