US Still Wants Talks With Iran On Sunday: US Official

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Washington: The United States still hopes to hold talks Sunday with Iran, even after Israel launched a massive attack on the Islamic republic, a US official said.

"We still intend to have talks Sunday," the official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The official had no further information on whether Iran had agreed to the talks. Oman had earlier planned talks Sunday involving Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump's friend and globe-trotting negotiator.

Iran's foreign ministry said Friday that the United States was "responsible for the consequences" of the attack. Iran had earlier threatened to strike US bases if conflict erupted.

Israel, which relies on US diplomatic and military support, carried out the attack despite Trump earlier saying he wanted to give time for diplomacy.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio earlier said that the United States was not involved in the attack and warned Iran not to retaliate against US forces stationed around the Arab world.