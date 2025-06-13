US Still Wants Talks With Iran On Sunday: US Official
Washington: The United States still hopes to hold talks Sunday with Iran, even after Israel launched a massive attack on the Islamic republic, a US official said.
"We still intend to have talks Sunday," the official told AFP on condition of anonymity.
The official had no further information on whether Iran had agreed to the talks. Oman had earlier planned talks Sunday involving Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump's friend and globe-trotting negotiator.
Iran's foreign ministry said Friday that the United States was "responsible for the consequences" of the attack. Iran had earlier threatened to strike US bases if conflict erupted.
Israel, which relies on US diplomatic and military support, carried out the attack despite Trump earlier saying he wanted to give time for diplomacy.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio earlier said that the United States was not involved in the attack and warned Iran not to retaliate against US forces stationed around the Arab world.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment