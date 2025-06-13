Disha Patani Birthday Special: A Look At Actress's Luxurious Lifestyle And Assets

Disha Patani Birthday: Disha Patani turned 33. Born in Bareilly in 1992, Disha came to Mumbai with just ₹500. Today, she owns property worth crores. Let's delve into her lifestyle...

Disha Patani once dreamed of becoming a pilot, but fate had other plans. She entered the film industry and, over the past 15 years, has built a successful acting career.

Disha Patani came to Mumbai with just Rs 500 in her pocket. Through years of dedication and hard work, she rose to fame and success. Today, her estimated net worth is around Rs 75 crores.

According to reports, Disha Patani earns nearly Rs 1 crore every month, thanks to films, brand endorsements, and appearances. Her estimated annual income stands at around Rs 12 crores, reflecting her rising popularity and success.

Disha Patani reportedly charges around Rs 7 crores per film. In addition to acting, she earns a hefty amount from brand endorsements, charging nearly Rs 3 crores for each endorsement deal she signs.

Disha owns a Mumbai apartment worth approximately ₹5 crores, and another house as well.

Disha has a luxury car collection: a Mercedes-Benz S450 (Rs 83.51L), a Land Rover Range Rover Sport (Rs 1.51Cr), BMW 7-Series (Rs 1.78Cr), a Honda Civic, Chevy Cruze, and Audi A6.

Disha debuted in 2015 with the Tamil film Loafer. In 2016, she appeared in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. She's been in around 13 films but hasn't had a solo hit yet.