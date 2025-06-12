Leagend Powers The Car Service Industry With Advanced Lead-Acid Battery Charger ODM Solution

leagend lead-acid battery charger ODM solution

leagend SOLUTIONS unveils its Lead-Acid Battery Charger ODM Solution, specifically engineered for the car service industry,

- Arthur KingslySHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The car service industry is rapidly transforming. With rising customer expectations, more complex vehicle electronics, and the need for fast, reliable battery support, service providers face new challenges in maintaining 12V battery performance across diverse use cases.In response to these evolving needs, leagend SOLUTIONS unveils its Lead-Acid Battery Charger ODM Solution, specifically engineered for the car service industry, including auto repair workshops, 4S dealerships, fleet maintenance providers, and mobile service units. By integrating high-efficiency charging technology with smart management features, leagend empowers service providers to upgrade their battery service capabilities, reduce operational friction, and deliver superior vehicle care.Challenges in the Car Service Industry: Battery Maintenance is CriticalModern car service providers handle a wide range of vehicles - from private cars and commercial fleets to seasonal motorcycles and even ride-sharing fleets. A common issue across the board? Battery failure due to long idling, poor maintenance, and inefficient charging systems.Whether it's a battery that dies in a showroom car, a discharged fleet vehicle, or an unstable backup battery in a diagnostic bay, time is money, and bad batteries slow everything down.Key Scenarios Where leagend Lead-Acid Battery Charger ODM Solution Makes a Difference:- 4S Dealerships & Auto Repair WorkshopsDealerships regularly showcase vehicles for extended periods - batteries drain, fail to start, or even get damaged due to trickle charging or neglect.Workshops must test and charge client batteries during service, often with basic chargers that offer no control or visibility.leagend lead-acid battery charger ODM solution provides high-efficiency, safe, smart charging that adapts to various battery conditions, ensuring batteries are always in peak condition.- Fleet Service & Logistics CompaniesFleet vehicles require regular maintenance. Sudden battery failures lead to delays and service disruptions.Technicians need a solution that can activate, recover, and maintain batteries efficiently, without manual supervision.leagend lead-acid battery charger ODM solution 8-step charging and battery activation mode ensures batteries are kept healthy and vehicles remain operational.- Idle or Infrequently Used VehiclesMotorcycles, seasonal cars, or emergency vehicles often sit unused for long periods, leading to deep discharge and permanent battery damage.leagend lead-acid battery charger ODM solution Man-Free Mode allows long-term maintenance-free charging, ensuring batteries are ready when needed, even after a year.- Mobile Battery Service or Roadside AssistBattery replacement or emergency charging on the go requires reliable, compact, and fast-charging solutions.lead-acid battery charger ODM solution offer remote control, stable output, and compact form factor - ideal for mobile technicians.Introducing: leagend Lead-Acid Battery Charger ODM SolutionBuilt with next-generation smart charging technology, leagend lead-acid battery charger ODM solution is more than just a charger - it's a customizable intelligent battery service platform for the automotive sector.Key Features That Set It Apart:- Advanced 8-Step Charging ProcessAutomatically detects battery condition and applies optimized voltage and current.Reduces sulfation and overheating while extending battery life.- Battery Activation & RecoveryRevives deeply discharged or aged batteries - critical for service providers who want to reduce waste and costs.- Remote Monitoring via Wi-FiWorkshop managers can monitor charging status via the app, track performance, and manage multiple chargers simultaneously.- Integrated Battery Testing Module (Optional)Offers professional battery health reports - ideal for customer service, diagnostics, and upselling.- ODM Customization for Workshop Needsleagend lead-acid battery charger ODM solution provides one-stop OEM/ODM services, allowing workshops or service chains to brand their chargers, customize features, or integrate into their systems.- Safe, Long-Term Maintenance ModeIdeal for keeping showroom cars, demo fleets, or seasonal vehicles charged with no staff intervention.Why It Matters to Car Service BusinessesThe leagend lead-acid battery charger ODM solution delivers tangible benefits to the car service industry:- Reduced Battery Replacements - Save money by activating and preserving batteries instead of replacing them.- Faster, Safer Service - Improve workflow efficiency with smart control and fewer manual steps.- Customer Trust - Battery testing & health reports offer transparency, building customer confidence.- Brand Differentiation - ODM customization lets service providers stand out in a crowded market.About leagend SOLUTIONSDeveloped by leagend in 2014, leagend SOLUTIONS is a pioneer in battery charging, testing, monitoring, and management systems. With over a decade of R&D experience, leagend focuses on precision, safety, and sustainability, offering intelligent energy management solutions trusted by partners in telecom, mobility, backup energy, and beyond.

