'Reincarnated As A Sword Brave Rush' Announced For G123

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CTW Inc. has announced that the popular anime series“Reincarnated as a Sword” will be adapted into a browser-based game titled Reincarnated as a Sword Brave Rush (Tenken BR), available on the G123 platform. Pre-registration for the game has started.The anime, which follows a protagonist reincarnated as a magical sword, has attracted a wide fanbase. Now, with Reincarnated as a Sword Brave Rush, the story continues as an interactive Roguelike RPG. This is the fastest game adaptation in the series' history.An official X (Twitter) account has also been launched, providing updates and announcements.Pre-registration Event Details:Participants can pre-register through the following platforms:Official Website:Official X:Milestone rewards will be distributed at launch based on the number of registrations:10,000 entries: Silver Key x530,000 entries: Golden Key x550,000 entries: Teacher - Fire Attribute Sword※Item names are subject to change at launch.Game OverviewPlayers will follow“Fran” and her sword partner, known as“Teacher,” on an adventure of growth and combat. The Roguelike RPG allows players to strengthen Fran, equip her with various skills and gear, and experience strategic battles inspired by the anime. The game is designed for both existing fans and new players.Basic Game InfoGame Title: Reincarnated as a Sword Brave RushGenre: Roguelike RPGPrice: Free-to-play (with in-app purchases)Languages Supported: Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, KoreanAbout the Anime“Reincarnated as a Sword” is a fantasy series in which a man is reborn as a magical sword in another world. He partners with Fran, a catgirl striving for freedom. Together, they challenge powerful enemies and develop a deep bond. The series spans light novels, manga, and anime and has sold over 4 million copies.Anime Official Website:About G123G123 is a major HTML5 game platform in Japan, offering browser-based games based on well-known Japanese anime franchises. Titles available in English on G123 include Queen's Blade Limit Break, Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles Another Tale, Hyakka Ryoran Passion World, and My Isekai Life: Strongest Sage Online.Official Site:About CTWCompany Name: CTW Inc.Address: Ark Hills Sengokuyama Mori Tower, 1-9-10 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo 106-0032CEO: Ryuichi SasakiEstablished: August 14, 2013Capital: 100,000,000 yenBusiness: Internet platform servicesWebsite:©Yuu Tanaka, Llo/MICRO MAGAZINE/Reincarnated as a Sword Project©CTW, INC. All rights reserved.All company, product and service names that appear in this document are trademarks of their respective companies.

