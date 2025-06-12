Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) Reports Double-Digit Revenue Increase, Continued Progress On AVERSA Fentanyl Development



Financial momentum for Nutriband is indicated by its recent Q1 financial report

Progress continues development of proprietary AVERSA(TM) Fentanyl, notes quarterly report AVERSA(TM) Fentanyl has the potential to be the world's first abuse-deterrent opioid patch

A wave of positive developments continues to build momentum for Nutriband (NASDAQ: NTRB) , with recent capital funding, strategic partnerships and an expanded intellectual property portfolio reinforcing its bid to lead in the development of safer transdermal therapies. Nutriband is positioning itself at the forefront of abuse-deterrent drug delivery by advancing its Aversa platforms, notably its flagship fentanyl patch and buprenorphine candidates.

Financial momentum for Nutriband is indicated by its recent Q1 financial report (ibn/8R0ca ), which noted that the company posted record Q1 2025 revenue of $667,000 - a 63% year-over-year increase - driven by expansion in its kinesiology tape manufacturing via subsidiary Pocono Pharma and growing...

