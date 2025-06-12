Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) Reports Double-Digit Revenue Increase, Continued Progress On AVERSA Fentanyl Development
-
Financial momentum for Nutriband is indicated by its recent Q1 financial report
Progress continues development of proprietary AVERSA(TM) Fentanyl, notes quarterly report
AVERSA(TM) Fentanyl has the potential to be the world's first abuse-deterrent opioid patch
A wave of positive developments continues to build momentum for Nutriband (NASDAQ: NTRB) , with recent capital funding, strategic partnerships and an expanded intellectual property portfolio reinforcing its bid to lead in the development of safer transdermal therapies. Nutriband is positioning itself at the forefront of abuse-deterrent drug delivery by advancing its Aversa platforms, notably its flagship fentanyl patch and buprenorphine candidates.
Financial momentum for Nutriband is indicated by its recent Q1 financial report (ibn/8R0ca ), which noted that the company posted record Q1 2025 revenue of $667,000 - a 63% year-over-year increase - driven by expansion in its kinesiology tape manufacturing via subsidiary Pocono Pharma and growing...
Read More>>
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NTRB are available in the company's newsroom at
About BioMedWire
BioMedWire (“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.
BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer
BioMedWire
San Francisco, CA
415.949.5050 Office
[email protected]
BioMedWire is powered by IBN
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment