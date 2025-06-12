FAVO Capital Inc. (FAVO) Empowering Small, Mid-Sized Businesses In Critical Role Of Private Credit Provider



The private credit market has experienced remarkable growth over the past decade, evolving from a niche segment to a cornerstone of the financial ecosystem

FAVO Capital offers a range of financing options, including revenue-based funding and merchant cash advances The company's impact is reflected in its impressive track record of supporting 10,000-plus small businesses, deploying more than $138 million in capital nationwide

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

I n today's increasingly fragile economic landscape, small and mid-sized businesses (“SMBs”) face mounting challenges in securing the funding necessary for growth and sustainability. Traditional banks, constrained by stringent regulations and risk-averse policies, often fall short in meeting the unique financial needs of these enterprises. This funding gap has paved the way for alternative financing solutions, with private credit emerging as a vital lifeline. Among the key players in this space is FAVO Capital (OTC: FAVO) .

The private credit market has experienced remarkable growth over the past decade, evolving from a niche segment to a cornerstone of the financial ecosystem. According to Preqin, private credit assets under management have surged from $500 billion in 2013 to more than $1.7 trillion in 2025, reflecting a...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to FAVO are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN