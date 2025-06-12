Gov't Communication Minister: Jordan Closely Monitoring Regional Developments

Amman, June 13 (Petra) - Government Communication Minister Mohammad Momani said that Jordan is closely monitoring the regional developments.Momani, who is also the government's official spokesperson, early on Friday morning, issued a warning about the consequences of escalation in the region.

