Chennai Metro Rail News: 1 Dead After Part Of Under-Construction Track Collapses Near DLF Ramapuram


2025-06-12 09:00:47
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Chennai metro rail collapse : In a tragic incident a section of Chennai Metro Rail phase II corridor collapsed near DLF Ramapuram. One person was reported dead in the incident who was crushed under the debris of under-construction metro rail track.

In a post on X , Chennai Metro Rail stated,“Two I-girders that had been erected a week ago near the L&T Head office main gate in Manapakkam has collapsed unexpectedly when one of its supporting A-frames gave way by slipping. CMRL along with its contractors are removing the debris on war footing basis to restore traffic movement in the road and investigation will be conducted to ascertain the cause of the collapse.”

It added, "It's with regret that we confirm death of one motor cyclist and it is being ascertained whether the motor cycle also had a pillion rider. We express our deepest condolences to the family of the injured deceased. The incident will be enquired into thoroughly."

