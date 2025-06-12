Chennai Metro Rail News: 1 Dead After Part Of Under-Construction Track Collapses Near DLF Ramapuram
In a post on X , Chennai Metro Rail stated,“Two I-girders that had been erected a week ago near the L&T Head office main gate in Manapakkam has collapsed unexpectedly when one of its supporting A-frames gave way by slipping. CMRL along with its contractors are removing the debris on war footing basis to restore traffic movement in the road and investigation will be conducted to ascertain the cause of the collapse.”
It added, "It's with regret that we confirm death of one motor cyclist and it is being ascertained whether the motor cycle also had a pillion rider. We express our deepest condolences to the family of the injured deceased. The incident will be enquired into thoroughly."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment