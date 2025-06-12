Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Urgent: DPRK Launched Second Choe Hyon-Class Destroyer

Urgent: DPRK Launched Second Choe Hyon-Class Destroyer


2025-06-12 08:06:04
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) PYONGYANG, Jun 13 (NNN-KCNA) – The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), yesterday, held a launching ceremony for its second Choe Hyon-class destroyer at the Rajin shipyard, with the country's top leader overseeing the event.– NNN-KCNA

MENAFN12062025000200011047ID1109668634

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search