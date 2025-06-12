Oman To Host 6Th Round Of Iran-U.S. Talks On Sunday

MENAFN - Nam News Network) MUSCAT, Jun 13 (NNN-ONA) – The sixth round of indirect talks between the United States and Iran will take place in Muscat on Sunday, Omani Foreign Minister, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi, announced yesterday.

He made the announcement in a post on his official X account.

Facilitated by Oman, Iranian and U.S. delegations have so far held five rounds of indirect talks since Apr, on Tehran's nuclear programme and the lifting of U.S. sanctions – three in Muscat and two in Rome.

In recent days, U.S. officials have repeatedly demanded that Iran completely cease uranium enrichment, a request firmly rejected by Tehran.– NNN-ONA