403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Philippines Embassy Lauds Deep Relations With Kuwait
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 12 (KUNA) -- The Embassy of the Republic of the Philippines in Kuwait stated on Thursday that the bilateral relations are strong, highlighting fruitful cooperation and mutual understanding at the highest levels.
In a statement marking the Philippines 127th Independence Day, the embassy expressed gratitude for the respect, care, and support extended to the Filipino community in Kuwait.
It commended their efforts and dedication in fulfilling their responsibilities, which contribute to both their homeland and the host country.
The embassy also reaffirmed the Philippines' commitment to promoting global peace, stability, and sustainable development, as well as supporting dialogue and understanding in resolving conflicts within an international framework based on respect for international rules. (end)
msa
In a statement marking the Philippines 127th Independence Day, the embassy expressed gratitude for the respect, care, and support extended to the Filipino community in Kuwait.
It commended their efforts and dedication in fulfilling their responsibilities, which contribute to both their homeland and the host country.
The embassy also reaffirmed the Philippines' commitment to promoting global peace, stability, and sustainable development, as well as supporting dialogue and understanding in resolving conflicts within an international framework based on respect for international rules. (end)
msa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment