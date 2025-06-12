Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Philippines Embassy Lauds Deep Relations With Kuwait

2025-06-12 07:06:11
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 12 (KUNA) -- The Embassy of the Republic of the Philippines in Kuwait stated on Thursday that the bilateral relations are strong, highlighting fruitful cooperation and mutual understanding at the highest levels.
In a statement marking the Philippines 127th Independence Day, the embassy expressed gratitude for the respect, care, and support extended to the Filipino community in Kuwait.
It commended their efforts and dedication in fulfilling their responsibilities, which contribute to both their homeland and the host country.
The embassy also reaffirmed the Philippines' commitment to promoting global peace, stability, and sustainable development, as well as supporting dialogue and understanding in resolving conflicts within an international framework based on respect for international rules. (end)
