Liberty Gold Reports Voting Results From Annual General Meeting And Changes To The Board Of Directors And Management
|Total number of 'for' votes cast:
|Votes 'for':
|Mr. Greg Etter
|172,705,207
|98.16%
|Dr. Jon Gilligan
|174,979,247
|99.45%
|Ms. Wendy Louie
|172,690,093
|98.15%
|Mr. Robert Pease
|125,945,574
|71.58%
|Ms. Lisa Wade
|172,718,543
|98.17%
|Ms. Barbara Womersley
|172,615,746
|98.11%
The following were also approved by the shareholders:
The reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditor of the Company:
|Total number of 'for' votes cast:
|208,127,503
|Votes 'for':
|99.37%
Voting results are released in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements. Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available under Liberty Gold's SEDAR+ profile at .
ABOUT LIBERTY GOLD
Liberty Gold is focused on exploring for and developing open pit oxide deposits in the Great Basin of the United States, home to large-scale gold projects that are ideal for open-pit mining. This region is one of the most prolific gold-producing regions in the world and stretches across Nevada and into Idaho and Utah. The Company is advancing the Black Pine Project in southeastern Idaho, a past-producing, Carlin-style gold system with a large, growing resource and strong economic potential. We know the Great Basin and are driven to discover and advance big gold deposits that can be mined profitably in open-pit scenarios and in an environmentally responsible manner.
For more information, visit libertygold.ca or contact:
Susie Bell, Manager, Investor Relations
Phone: 604-632-4677 or Toll Free 1-877-632-4677
