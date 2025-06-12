403
Copper Forecast: Drops Despite Trade Deal Hopes (Chart)
- The copper market fell pretty significantly during the trading session on Wednesday, as we have seen a lot volatility out there, in an environment that seems to be very uncertain. Interestingly enough, it was during the same session that we got word from Donald Trump that the Americans and the Chinese may possibly have come to some type of trade agreement. You would suspect that copper would be a big winner here, but it does look like it is struggling a bit, and therefore you also have to keep in mind that price is the only thing that truly matters, not necessarily what the market“should do.”
