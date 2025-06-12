ICEYE US Brings SAR Data To Skyfi Earth Observation Platform

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The partnership will bring the ICEYE SAR constellation-currently the world's largest commercial radar fleet with more than 50 satellites deployed-directly to SkyFi's growing user base. Users will soon be able to request ICEYE datasets using the same streamlined process they use for other satellite data: drawing an area of interest, choosing a sensor, and selecting between tasking or archive options. Whether tracking a port, assessing infrastructure, or monitoring a coastline, radar-based imaging from ICEYE will power solutions to critical GEOINT challenges.

"This partnership goes beyond technical integration," said Eric Jensen, CEO of ICEYE US. "We're working with SkyFi to fundamentally change how organizations access and utilize SAR data, removing traditional barriers while maintaining the quality and reliability our customers expect."

Expanding Commercial SAR Access

The collaboration addresses a critical gap in the Earth observation market by making advanced radar imaging accessible to a broader range of vetted users through simplified interface. SAR technology enables collection through clouds, smoke, and darkness-capabilities that are essential for monitoring regions with frequent cloud cover or applications requiring consistent observation regardless of weather conditions.

ICEYE satellites utilize a unique advanced phased-array radar systems that enables responsive tasking and supports flexible collection modes, 25 centimeter very high-resolution spotlight to over 10,000 square kilometer large area scan imaging.

Growing SkyFi's Value for Customers

SkyFi's mission to reduce barriers to Earth observation data aligns closely with the ICEYE US commitment to providing SAR data as a global source of truth. The SkyFi platform currently offers optical, SAR, hyperspectral, and aerial imagery from multiple providers, supporting customers across energy, defense, infrastructure, insurance, and environmental monitoring sectors.

"Partnering with ICEYE US brings world-class SAR capabilities to our platform while opening doors for future innovations in how we serve the Earth observation community," said Luke Fischer, CEO SkyFi. "This is the first of what we anticipate will be multiple collaborative initiatives."

The technical integration will enable users to search, preview, and order ICEYE data directly through SkyFi's interface, with enterprise customers gaining automated tasking capabilities through the platform's APIs. Applications will span maritime monitoring, border surveillance, infrastructure tracking, and disaster response.

About SkyFi

SkyFi is a self-service Earth observation platform that allows users to task satellites, access archived imagery, and run built-in geospatial analytics. The platform supports both civilian and defense use cases, with flexible ordering options, transparent pricing, and API access for large-scale workflows.

Customers can use SkyFi's web platform, mobile app, or developer APIs to manage Earth observation projects without needing contracts or in-house GIS teams.

About ICEYE US

At ICEYE US, we equip U.S. government agencies, defense contractors, and commercial enterprises with access to timely, reliable, and actionable persistent monitoring. Leveraging the world's largest constellation of advanced synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites, we deliver critical insights-anywhere on Earth, regardless of weather or light conditions.

Driven by innovation and a commitment to national security, ICEYE US is a trusted partner in addressing complex challenges, from disaster response and defense operations to environmental change and scientific discovery. Our state-of-the-art solutions enable decision-makers to act with confidence in safeguarding lives, infrastructure, and assets.

Based in the heart of Southern California's defense-tech innovation hub, we are a mission-focused, technology-driven organization, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in Earth observation. Join us as we redefine the future of persistent monitoring and geospatial intelligence for a safer, more resilient world.

