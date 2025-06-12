Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
The After-Brunch Party Everyone's Talking Abou– – Only at Paradiso Dubai, FIVE LUXE


(MENAFN- Katch ) you know, you know. The good life continues at Paradiso Dubai. This isn’t just an after-brunch - ’t’s a full-throttle celebration of elevated cocktails, glamourous energy, and unfiltered fun. At Paradiso Dubai, experiences are crafted, drinks are shaken, stirred, and served with a twist of indulgence.

Step into Paradiso Dubai, a surreal escape where avant-garde mixology, theatrical flair, and whimsical energy collide. Inspired by the world of magical surrealism, this award-winning, Insta-famous hotspot is one of the city’s most coveted destinations, serving bold, potent cocktails with a vibe to match. Every Saturday from 4 PM, the After-Brunch Party takes over with visually striking cocktails, Ain Dubai views, and a live DJ spinning sunset-to-night beats. Whether you're raising a glass with friends or dancing your way into the weekend, this is where legendary FIVE-styled Saturdays truly take off and the vibes flow long after brunch ends.


