Flynas Celebrates Launching Direct Flights Between Jeddah And Damascus

flynas, the leading low-cost airline in the world and the best LCC in the Middle East, celebrated launching direct flights Between Jeddah and Damascus on Thursday, June 12, following the launch of Riyadh to the Syrian capital last week, becoming the first Saudi airline to connect the two countries in 12 years, further expanding its network in line with flynas growth and expansion plan, launched under the title“We Connect the World to the Kingdom,” in parallel with the objectives of the National Civil Aviation Strategy to enable national air carriers to contribute to connecting KSA with 250 International destinations and to accommodate 330 million passengers and to host 150 million tourists yearly by 2030 and the objectives of the Pilgrims Experience Program (PEP) to facilitate access to the Two Holy Mosques.

An inaugural ceremony was held at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah on Thursday, June 12, attended by representatives from flynas and the Jeddah Airports Company, which manages and operates KAIA. Travelling guests on the departing inaugural flight to Damascus were welcomed with giveaways.

Resuming flights to the Syrian capital confirms flynas' commitment to strengthening air connectivity between the two brotherly nations, as the leading LCC has been a pioneer in providing air routes between the Kingdom and various Syrian cities. flynas previously operated direct flights from Riyadh and Jeddah to Damascus, Aleppo, and Latakia.

flynas operates 139 routes to more than 70 domestic and international destinations in 30 countries with more than 2000 weekly flights and has flown more than 80 million passengers since its launch in 2007, with the aim to reach 165 domestic and international destinations within its growth and expansion plan, and in line with the objectives of Vision 2030.

Passengers traveling with flynas can book their flights through all flynas booking channels: , the flynas app, the call centre (920001234), or travel agents.

