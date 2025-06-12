XPANCEO Partners With The University Of Dubai To Propel Deep Tech Innovation

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)- XPANCEO, a leading deep tech company pioneering the next generation of computing via the development of smart contact lenses, has signed awith the University of Dubai.

This strategic partnership underscores a shared commitment to driving innovation at the nexus of academia and industry. Ranked among the UAE's top six academic and corporate organizations by the Nature Index, XPANCEO is on track to unveil the world's first fully integrated smart contact lens by 2026.

Its partner, the University of Dubai - established by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce in 1997 - is one of the region's most forward-thinking academic institutions. It is internationally accredited by AACSB and ABET, and is a key player in the UAE's thriving innovation ecosystem.

Key areas of collaboration includeandthat target high-impact scientific and technological advances. The partnership also includesdesigned to integrate students into active research settings and provide co-supervision for senior research projects.

Both parties will shareto support collaborative innovation. They will also organize and participate in conferences, workshops, and expert lectures to facilitate. Additionally, the partnership will focus on joint involvement in innovation challenges and international hackathons.

This partnership reinforces XPANCEO's ongoing commitment to building an ecosystem of visionary thinkers and innovators, while supporting the UAE's broader ambition to become a global innovation hub.

“At XPANCEO, we don't just build breakthrough technologies - we help shape the minds that will define the future. That's why we put a strong focus on cultivating new talent across our core research areas. Our collaboration with the University of Dubai gives students direct access to live challenges in optics, nanomaterials, and bio-integration. They bring curiosity, fresh perspective, and the drive to push science beyond today's limits. We bring deep expertise, infrastructure, and a set of ambitious tasks. This partnership is a hands-on step toward growing local talent and developing the kind of innovation ecosystem that the future demands.”

“As a leading academic institution committed to research-driven innovation, we see this partnership as an opportunity to contribute to the advancement and responsible application of next-generation wearable technologies. This initiative aligns closely with our strategic goals to bridge the gap between academia and industry, foster emerging tech ecosystems in the UAE, and prepare our students to become pioneers of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

Dr. Eesa Al Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai