Ravi Krishnan Launches Abler Sports & Entertainment (ASE) To 'Challenge Status Quo' Of The Sports & Entertainment Industry

London - Thursday, June 12, 2025 - Sports marketing pioneer and entrepreneur Ravi Krishnan announces the launch of Abler Sports & Entertainment (ASE, pronounced 'ACE') - The company will support ambitious rightsholders, brands and celebrities that are not fully served by incumbents.

Krishnan, the former Managing Director of IMG India/South Asia and former Vice Chairman of IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals, spoke about the focus of his latest venture,“We are launching ASE to capitalise on several 'rising tides' including the recognition of IP in creating enterprise value, the growing relevance of India and emerging markets for rightsholders, brands and celebrities with global ambitions, the significance of women's sport and the rise of sportainment, and or as we refer to it, the 'festivalisation' of sport through its convergence with other forms of popular culture including music, fashion, and food.”

Peter Hutton, media veteran, former CEO of Eurosport and Fox Sports Asia, who worked with Krishnan at IMG, also added his endorsement, "I'm very happy to see the scale of their ambition and their original take on doing business in an evolving ecosystem. I believe ASE is building something very unique in helping bring the world to India and taking India to the world.”

ASE is backed by a distinguished investor group and advisory board and with over 300 years of combined experience across media, tech, sports, and private equity including the likes of Mike Dolan (Former Chairman IMG and former CEO, Bacardi) , Jim Glover (former deputy Chairman, CSM and CEO, EMEA, ARENA Group) , Prapti Anand (former APAC Leader, Fondation Chanel), and Ashutosh Srivastava (Former CEO APAC, GroupM).

Krishnan added,“We are humbled that some of the industry's most“experienced, successful and reputable” have joined us as investors and advisors to help us“positively disrupt” an industry at multiple inflection points. We are building an enterprise that operates at the intersection of content, community and commerce”.

Krishnan's Stepathlon, a fan engagement and data platform, now powering its ASE Engage Division, leverages the natural synergies between wellness and sports. Trusted by global brands like Manchester City, Gujarat Titans and the upcoming 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup, it has redefined fan engagement by focusing on awareness to action, data-backed engagement and converting 'profitless volume' into meaningful, measurable, actively engaged communities.

ASE marks a natural progression in Krishnan's three-decade-long journey - one that has seen him build enduring IPs and businesses that have left a lasting impact. He says“There is no truly global organisation that can create, compete and collaborate across both developed and emerging markets, be a bridge between the analog and digital and deliver value to all stakeholders in an industry that is undergoing seismic shifts in consumption, commerce and creativity, increasingly impacted by data and AI.”

With UK, India, US and Australia as key global nodes, ASE works across six verticals – ASE Engage powered by Stepathlon (Fan Engagement and Data Platform), ASE Alive (Events & Experiential), ASE Advisory (Market Entry, Brand, Revenue and Raise) , ASE Partnerships (for Brands, Rights Holders, Celebrities) ASE Media (Non -Live Content & Platform-Native Storytelling), and ASE Consumer (Licensing & Merchandising).

Even before its official launch, ASE closed five deals with international partners across three divisions , and has a strong and growing blue-chip pipeline of clients.

One of ASE's first clients is Destination Sport Group (DSG) , a world leader in sports travel working with 100+ sports organisations including elite teams, federations, governing bodies and major events is establishing its India business. James Robinson , Global Business Development Director at DSG explains why they chose Krishnan and his team, "Partnering with ASE has been the right decision. As a truly global organisation with an extensive and impressive network of contacts, ASE brings a unique depth and breadth of expertise to the table. Their professionalism, diligence, and attention to detail have been exceptional and they have proven to be a trusted and invaluable ally."

Speaking on the launch, investor Josh Liberman , Co-founder and Chairman of CVS Lane Capital Partners and Founding Partner, Lumir Ventures said,“ASE's emphasis on data-driven strategies and IP development is both distinctive and forward-looking. Ravi stands out as a compassionate and visionary leader who I have had the privilege of knowing personally and professionally. ASE's understanding of India and the wider region is a key differentiator which marries well with their global ambition and capabilities."

Veeru Murugappan, from one of South India's most respected families, the Murugappa Family (Murugappa Group), and Founder of Coromandel Productions , expressed his support for the new venture,“I have known Ravi for close to two decades now and have been an admirer of his work. He understands storytelling and crafting narratives as well as anyone in this industry."

About ASE:

Abler Sports & Entertainment (ASE) is an IP and data-driven, full-service enterprise operating across sport, media, entertainment, music, fashion, food and lifestyle - with a global outlook and a focus on India and emerging markets.

Founded by sports industry pioneer Ravi Krishnan, ASE helps ambitious rightsholders, brands and talent create long-term value - through the ownership of IP, the power of engagement, and the convergence of culture and commerce.

ASE brings together global experience, local insight and thinking to build scalable, relevant and culturally resonant solutions.

Backed by a preeminent Investor Group and Advisory Board with over 300 years of combined experience, ASE combines strategic vision, operational depth and an unparalleled network of relationships with global business leaders.

