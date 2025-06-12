403
Colombia presidential candidate in critical condition after he gets shot
(MENAFN) Colombian senator and presidential contender Miguel Uribe Turbay was shot in the head during a political event in Bogota on Saturday, leaving him in critical condition. The 39-year-old politician, affiliated with the right-leaning Democratic Center party, was attacked while meeting with supporters around 5 p.m. local time.
According to reports, the assailant was apprehended at the scene shortly after the shooting. Uribe was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he remains in serious condition. His party strongly condemned the act, describing it as a politically driven assault.
“We condemn the serious attack against Senator and presidential pre-candidate Miguel Uribe Turbay,” the Democratic Center stated on X, characterizing the incident as a targeted political act.
Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro responded swiftly, calling for an exhaustive investigation into what he described as a heinous act. “My sympathy to the Uribe family and the Turbay family. I do not know how to mitigate their pain,” he said, expressing deep sorrow and outrage. Petro vowed justice against what he called the “scum of humanity” responsible for the crime.
Foreign Minister Laura Sarabia echoed those sentiments, stating, “violence can never be the way... I sincerely hope that (Uribe) is well and out of danger.”
Uribe, a prominent critic of the current government, had launched his bid for the 2026 presidential election earlier this year. The shooting marks one of the gravest attacks on a political figure in Colombia in recent memory, with no similar incident occurring since the violent era of the early 1990s, when high-profile assassinations were tied to the influence of drug cartels.
Authorities have yet to release further details on the motive or identity of the attacker as investigations continue.
