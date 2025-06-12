Project Pelican: Canada Busts $50 Million Drug Racket, ISI-Khalistani Nexus Linked To Anti-India Activities

In a sweeping blow to a narco-terror syndicate, Peel Regional Police have busted drug trafficking network rooted in Canada, with alarming links to Khalistani sympathisers and anti-India propaganda machinery. Codenamed 'Project Pelican', the operation resulted in the largest cocaine haul in the history of Peel police-479 kg worth a staggering $47.9 million.

A total of nine suspects, including seven Indian-origin men settled in Canada, have been slapped with 35 criminal charges involving drugs and firearms.

Authorities revealed that the syndicate operated on commercial trucking routes from the US into Canada and forging alliances with Mexican drug cartels and American distributors. The illicit proceeds were allegedly funnelled to bankroll anti-India activities-including planning referendums, disruptive protests, and even the purchase of arms.

ISI-Khalistani nexus EXPOSED

Intelligence sources pointed to a ISI-orchestrated blueprint, where Khalistani elements in Canada were funded to smuggle premium-grade Mexican cocaine, while Afghan heroin-grown under ISI's watchful eye-was also pushed into global markets to strengthen extremist agendas.

The arrested include Sajgith Yogendrarajah (31, Toronto), Manpreet Singh (44, Brampton), Philip Tep (39, Hamilton), Arvinder Powar (29, Brampton), Karamjit Singh (36, Caledon), Gurtej Singh (36, Caledon), Sartaj Singh (27, Cambridge), Shiv Onkar Singh (31, Georgetown) and Hao Tommy Huynh (27, Mississauga).

This high-stakes operation was triggered last December, when Illinois State Police in the US intercepted a Volvo truck loaded with over 1,000 pounds of cocaine, leading authorities to a wider network allegedly backed by the ISI, which has long used illegal poppy cultivation in Afghanistan to bolster Taliban forces.

'Project Pelican'

'Project Pelican' was formally launched in June 2024, targeting a deep cocaine smuggling ring. By November, through joint efforts with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), authorities zeroed in on key individuals, transport companies, and storage sites.

The months between February and May 2025 witnessed multiple strategic busts-including 127 kg of cocaine seized at Windsor's Ambassador Bridge and 50 kg at the Blue Water Bridge in Point Edward. Additional raids across Greater Toronto uncovered more drugs and loaded semi-automatic firearms.

“A total of 479 kg of bricked cocaine, worth an estimated $47.9 million, was seized, along with two illegal loaded semi-automatic handguns. The accused were held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton,” said Peel police in a statement.

Commending the cross-border collaboration and precision of the operation, Michael S. Kerzner, Ontario's Solicitor General, said:

“Project Pelican is proof of what police can accomplish when they have the tools and resources needed to keep our communities safe.”