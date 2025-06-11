Topeka's KMC Dermatology Is First In Kansas To Offer Nonsurgical Gentlecuretm Treatment Option For Common Skin Cancer

BURR RIDGE, Ill., June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCure Oncology , the industry leader in providing a comprehensive cancer center model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy (Image-Guided SRT or IGSRT) for the treatment of nonmelanoma skin cancer (NMSC), presented to dermatology patients and professionals as the GentleCure ExperienceTM, today announced its first availability in Kansas at an event at Topeka's KMC Dermatology .

Image-Guided SRT is the only treatment for nonmelanoma skin cancer (basal and squamous cell carcinoma) that uses ultrasound imaging to help clinicians direct low-level x-rays to targeted areas of the skin, killing cancer cells. For patients treated with Image-Guided SRT, the cure rate (freedom from recurrence at six years) has been shown to be greater than 99 percent, with researchers reporting that for appropriately selected early-stage nonmelanoma skin cancers, Image-Guided SRT is a clinically equivalent alternative to Mohs surgery and statistically significant in superiority to non-Image-Guided SRT.

Dr. Joseph Gadzia of KMC Derm noted, "More than 26,000 individuals in Kansas are expected to be diagnosed with nonmelanoma skin cancer this year. We know that sun exposure is the main cause of this type of cancer but there are other factors as well. For those who have been diagnosed with nonmelanoma skin cancer, we now offer a nonsurgical treatment option which we call the GentleCure Experience, and we are proud to be the first practice in the state to offer it." Dr. Gadzia also added, "While most common skin cancers have been treated with Mohs surgery, this newer treatment option achieves close to the same success rate with no surgery, no surgical scarring, and no bleeding. As of this past April, more than 100,000 patients have been successfully treated with Image-Guided SRT in the United States."

Other speakers included Dr. Shekhar Challa; U.S. Senator Roger Marshall via video; Topeka Mayor Michael Padilla; Aaron Mays, Chairman of the Shawnee County Board of Commissioners; and John Mugler, District Director, Office of Senator Marshall. In addition, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly issued a gubernatorial proclamation declaring June 8 – 14 "Kansas Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer Awareness Week," noting that KMC Dermatology is the first practice in the state of Kansas to offer Image-Guided SRT.

Kerwin Brandt, chief executive officer of Chicago-based SkinCure Oncology, said, "We are delighted to partner with KMC Dermatology to offer this highly effective, noninvasive treatment option for their patients. It is critical that patients everywhere have the choice of treating their nonmelanoma skin cancer without surgery."

About SkinCure Oncology

SkinCure Oncology is the industry leader in providing a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy (Image-Guided SRT or IGSRT), the most advanced nonsurgical treatment for common skin cancer. The company partners with quality-focused dermatologists, Mohs surgeons and other physicians to bring cancer center-level radiation therapy treatment to private practices. Presented to patients as the GentleCure ExperienceTM, Image-Guided SRT is available from some 500 physicians nationwide, with more than 100,000 patients having been treated. Learn more about the company at SkinCureOncology , and visit GentleCure for helpful consumer and patient information.

