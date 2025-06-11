Chiney Ogwumike Net Worth In 2025: ESPN Salary, Broadcasting Deal & WNBA Earnings

Chiney Ogwumike's net worth in 2025 reflects her rise from No. 1 WNBA pick to a high-earning ESPN analyst. Here's a breakdown of her ESPN contract, WNBA salary history, and overall career earnings.

Chiney Ogwumike has carved a rare path, first as a top WNBA draft pick, and now as one of ESPN's most prominent basketball analysts. In October 2024, she secured a four-year extension with ESPN, solidifying her place in sports media through 2028.

Her new deal ensures her presence across NBA Countdown, NBA Today, SportsCenter, and key WNBA and NCAA broadcasts.“I saw this as a place of opportunity, where I could make an impact,” Chiney said of joining ESPN. Her on-air role spans everything from game analysis to hosting duties.

The specific figures of her contract remain undisclosed, but insiders describe it as one of the most lucrative deals ever signed by a former female pro athlete. Industry buzz suggests, it is in the multi-million-dollar range.

Chiney now earns more annually from ESPN than she ever did playing in the WNBA. She appears regularly on NBA Today, sometimes as host, and contributes to shows like First Take, Get Up, and WNBA Countdown. Her role in NCAA Tournament coverage further boosted her profile in 2024.

While Chiney never signed a max WNBA deal, she steadily earned solid pay over seven seasons. Here's how her salary evolved:

2017: $113,500

2018: $115,500

2019: $117,500

2020: $119,500 (pandemic protections in effect)

2021: $113,000

2022: $116,390

2023: $90,000

Total WNBA Career Earnings: $785,390

Her highest salary came in 2020 under COVID-related league policies, despite not being active on the roster. By 2023, her“Active/Unprotected” tag led to a noticeable dip in pay, reflecting shifting roles and cap decisions.

With seven WNBA seasons under her belt and a high-paying ESPN contract in place, Chiney Ogwumike's net worth in 2025 is estimated in the seven-figure range, likely under $10 million. WNBA earnings: $785,390

ESPN deal: Multi-million dollar contract (2024–2028)

Other sources: Commercials, guest appearances, partnerships While she hasn't officially retired from basketball, Chiney has hinted her WNBA days are likely behind her. However, she has left the door open for a return to the Nigerian national team.