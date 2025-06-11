Aisinee Completes Pre-Assembly Test Of Customized Solar Carport Brackets

MENAFN - GetNews) Recently, we at aisinee announced that we have successfully completed the pre-installation testing of a super-large customized solar carport bracket system for a customer in Mauritius. This remarkable achievement not only demonstrates our deep expertise in solar bracket manufacturing, but also makes an important contribution to the development of green energy infrastructure.

The solar carport brackets tested this time are a strong proof of innovation in the solar panel installation industry. These customized solar brackets are several times the size of standard solar carports and are carefully designed to meet the high-capacity needs of commercial parking lots and public places. During the design process, our R&D team considered key factors such as load-bearing capacity, space utilization, and the optimal installation angle of solar panels. This comprehensive approach ensures that the solar mounting system not only provides stable shading for vehicles, but also maximizes the efficiency of solar energy collection and conversion through well-positioned solar panels on the solar brackets.

One of Aisinee's key differentiators is our commitment to improving efficiency and customer satisfaction in the field of solar mounting systems . The solar carport components we assemble significantly simplify the on-site installation process, eliminating the need for complex operations associated with solar panel installation, such as drilling and cutting. This streamlined approach not only saves time, but also reduces labor costs, allowing customers to complete solar carport projects faster and more economically.

During the assembly test phase, our professional team conducted a comprehensive inspection of all performance indicators of the solar carport bracket system in strict accordance with international standards. From the structural stability of the solar bracket to the connectivity of the components and the compatibility with the solar panel installation, each aspect was carefully evaluated to ensure the quality of the bracket.

The success of this pre-installation test marks an important milestone for Aisinee in the field of customized solar bracket systems . Looking forward, we will continue to leverage our R&D and production advantages to provide high-quality, innovative solutions for solar carports, solar brackets, and solar panel installations. Our goal is to become the preferred partner for global customers and contribute to the rapid development of the renewable energy industry.

