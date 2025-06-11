TAVA Launches Global Initiative In Zurich To Help European Tech Leaders Win In The U.S. Market

Mat Hausherr, founder and CEO of TAVA

TAVA is Southern California's first accelerator program for Swiss and European technology companies.

Transatlantic Venture Association unveils Executive Master Class for European scale-ups, SMEs; first cohort lands in Southern California this October

- Mat HausherrZüRICH, SWITZERLAND, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Transatlantic Venture Association (TAVA) officially launches its global platform this month with a bold mission: to help European founders, tech leaders, and innovation-driven SMEs navigate the complexity of U.S. expansion-and win.TAVA's international debut will take place on Tuesday, 24 June 2025, at the exclusive“International Growth Leaders: Doing Business in the USA” event, hosted at Flokk – House of Inspiration, in partnership with Swiss Association of MBAs (SwissMBAs), the Swiss-American Chamber of Commerce, and a coalition of global alumni networks including CEIBS, MIT Club of Switzerland, and Northwestern Kellogg.This event also marks the opening of applications for TAVA's flagship Executive Master Class (EMC), a high-impact U.S. market-readiness bootcamp tailored for Swiss and European companies. The inaugural two-week, on-the-ground cohort will take place 5-17 October 2025, in Orange County, California, with a focus on med tech and health tech; however, companies from other key innovation sectors are also welcome to apply.“TAVA isn't just a program; it's a platform for real expansion, built by people who know both sides of the Atlantic,” said Mat Hausherr, founder and CEO of TAVA.“The U.S. offers scale, capital, and opportunity-but also fierce competition, hidden risks, and cultural nuances. We're here to de-risk that journey. We have built TAVA on the premise, 'If you wanna go fast, go alone, if you wanna go far, go together.' TAVA is the coach, sounding board and partner that comes with you on your journey to enter the vast opportunities of the USA.”Why Now-and Why TAVAEuropean tech firms face persistent roadblocks to scaling beyond their national borders, including fragmented markets, limited capital, and complex regulations. Meanwhile, the U.S. offers a vast, unified economy, a dynamic startup culture, and deep investment pools-but too many foreign companies fail on entry due to avoidable missteps.TAVA is built to solve that. As Southern California's first U.S. market accelerator specifically for European tech companies, TAVA helps growth-stage businesses:- Understand the U.S. market (legal, tax, competition, and customer expectations)- Adapt their offerings to align with U.S. buyer behavior and regulations- Build culturally fluent marketing and leadership strategies- Establish key relationships with investors, partners, and regional stakeholders- Develop a proven, investor-ready go-to-market strategyThe TAVA approach is grounded in three pillars:- Access to capital, talent, and the right conversations- Expertise from subject-matter leaders, industry KOLs, and trusted advisors- Cultural adaptation enables executives to learn not only the language but also the customs and business practices essential for conducting business in the United States.Event & Program Details- Event: International Business Development Leaders – Doing Business in the USA- Date: Tuesday, 24 June 2025- Time: 17:30–20:00 CET- Location: Flokk – House of Inspiration, Alpenstrasse 3, CH-8152 Glattpark (Opfikon), SwitzerlandThe keynote speaker will be Theresa Visarius, Vice President of International Business Development and Managing Director of IPS Biopharma AG (Swiss subsidiary).Attendees will also hear from:- Sophie Cerny, Deputy CEO, Switzerland Innovation- Mat Hausherr, Founder & President, TAVA- Sascha Horrig, Founding Partner, EquityPitcher Ventures- Dr. Rahul Sahgal, CEO, Swiss-American Chamber of Commerce- Lucian Wagner, Member, Investment Committee, Zuhlke Ventures- Kaspar Zimmerli, Founder & VP Europe, TAVA and CEO & Founder, SWISS USAcceleratorAdditional speakers will be added.Register: swissmbas/event/details/international-growth-leadersEMC Program Dates: 5–17 October 2025Location: Orange County, CaliforniaTuition: $25,000 (includes course + accommodations)Apply Now: tavasocalProgram highlights include executive dinners hosted by ambassadors, access to LA Tech Week, tailored investor meetings and pitch night, campus tours of Edward Lifesciences and HOAG, and private roundtables with mayors, chamber executives, and university leadership and a weekend schedule of of cultural immersion activities with the business leaders of Southern California; such as a USC Tailgating gathering with the Executive MBA Alumni, followed by a college football game.Who Should Apply?TAVA's EMC is designed for growth-stage, revenue-generating European scale-up companies and SME in innovation-driven sectors ready to land and expand in the United States. Ideal candidates have a clear value proposition, IP-driven product or service, and leadership ready to navigate a complex market. Companies from small, open European economies are especially encouraged to apply.Participants will leave with:- A U.S.-adapted, challenged and proven go-to-market strategy, developed with your team coach.- A VC-tested pitch deck- Investor connections and partnership leads- Operational plans for scaling in the United StatesAbout TAVATAVA (Transatlantic Venture Association) is Southern California's first nonprofit accelerator dedicated to helping Swiss and European technology companies successfully enter and scale in the U.S. market. Backed by a network of international partners and U.S. market insiders, TAVA helps high-potential European companies launch and grow in the United States, focusing on Southern California. The accelerator supports companies across key innovation sectors, including medical technology, health tech, food and agritech, clean tech, sports, wellness and entertainment, and robotics and engineering. Learn more at tavasocal.

