Phygital Sports Market Outlook 20252034: Key Trends, Growth Drivers, Size, And Competitive Landscape Insights

The Business Research Company's Phygital Sports Market Outlook 2025–2034: Key Trends, Growth Drivers, Size, and Competitive Landscape Insights

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2025

How Has The Phygital Sports Market Grown And What Contributes To This Growth?

The phygital sports market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $1.67 billion in 2024 to $2.14 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 27.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the growing adoption of augmented reality or virtual reality for immersive fan experiences, increasing demand for interactive and hybrid sports engagement, rising use of AI-driven performance analytics and coaching, growing popularity of connected fitness and smart wearables, and increasing investments in blockchain and NFTs for sports assets.

What Does The Future Hold For The Phygital Sports Market?

The phygital sports market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.62 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 27.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising funding and innovation in sports technology startups, growing consumer preference for personalized sports experiences, increasing adoption of gamification in sports and fitness, rising use of biometric data for athlete performance optimization, and increasing development of smart stadiums with digital enhancements. Major trends in the forecast period include immersive fan engagement, smart stadiums, wearable tech and biometric analytics, AI-powered training and coaching, esports, and traditional sports integration.

What Are The Key Drivers For The Growth In The Phygital Sports Market?

The increasing popularity of e-sports is expected to propel the growth of the phygital sports market going forward. E-sports refers to competitive video gaming where players and teams compete in organized digital tournaments. E-sports is rising due to rapid technological advancements and the global surge in digital connectivity that has cultivated a passionate, competitive gaming community. Phygital sports enhances e-sports by integrating real-world athletic elements with digital gaming for a more immersive experience. For instance, in December 2023, according to Fusion CPA, a US-based consulting company, 530 million viewers engaged with eSports through platforms such as Twitch, with this number projected to rise to 577 million by 2024. Therefore, the increasing popularity of e-sports is driving the growth of the phygital sports market.

Who Are The Industry Leaders In The Phygital Sports Market?

Major companies operating in the phygital sports market are Samsung Group, Meta Platforms Inc., Sony Corporation, EON Reality Inc., PICO Immersive Pte., Vection Technologies Ltd, ArborXR, Sense Arena, Rezzil Co, Xtadium, Simbott, VR Sport Tv, Visualise Creative Ltd, HQSoftware, Nsocial Enriched Experimental Agency, BrandXR, SPORTZCHAIN, ProYuga, Phygital Sports USA Inc., VR Esports.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Phygital Sports Market?

Major companies operating in the phygital sports market are focusing on advancements in fan engagement platforms such as phygital sports non-fungible tokens, to enhance fan interaction, create digital collectibles, and drive new revenue streams. A phygital sports non-fungible token NFT refers to a blockchain-based digital asset linked to a physical sports collectible, enhancing fan engagement and ownership. For instance, in May 2022, Sportzchain, an India-based sports fan engagement platform, launched India's first phygital sports Non-Fungible Token NFT, a framed matchday memorabilia commemorating a significant sporting achievement. This innovative NFT blended physical keepsakes with blockchain-backed digital ownership, marking a new era in fan interaction.

How Is The Phygital Sports Market Segmented?

The phygital sports market covered in this report is segmented –

1 By Sport Type: Football, Basketball, Hockey, Dancing, Racing, Cycling, Shooter

2 By Technology: Virtual Reality, Mixed Reality, Augmented Reality, Internet Of Things, Artificial Intelligence

3 By End-User: Individual Consumers, Sports Teams And Clubs, Enterprises And Event Organizers

Subsegments:

1 By Football: Fantasy Football Platforms, Augmented Reality AR Training Tools, Gamified Match Simulations

2 By Basketball: Virtual Coaching Systems, Motion-Tracking Training Apps, eSports Basketball Tournaments

3 By Hockey: AR/VR Training Equipment, Virtual Team Management Platforms, Phygital Hockey Simulators

4 By Dancing: Dance Fitness Gamification Apps, VR Dance Classes, Interactive Dance Competitions

5 By Racing: eRacing Tournaments, AR Racing Simulators, Phygital Motorsport Experiences

6 By Cycling: Virtual Cycling Races, Smart Training Apps, AR Cycling Tours

7 By Shooter: AR Shooter Games, Virtual Target Practice Tools, Shooter eSports Platforms

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Phygital Sports Market?

North America was the largest region in the phygital sports market in 2024. The regions covered in the phygital sports market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

