Sovány Partners With Performance Food Group To Expand Nationwide Distribution

New Collaboration Unlocks Access to 75 Distribution Centers and Accelerates Growth Across Convenience and Grab-and-Go Channels

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sovány Beverage, the premium sparkling water brand made with real organic fruit, is expanding its U.S. distribution through a new partnership with Performance Food Group (PFG), one of the largest foodservice distributors in North America. This collaboration opens access to 75 PFG distribution centers, significantly increasing Sovány's presence across foodservice, hospitality, convenience and grab-and-go channels.Selected by PFG in late 2024 to support its clean-label beverage portfolio, Sovány offers a refreshing, fruit-forward option with just 20 calories per can and no added sugar or preservatives-aligning with evolving consumer demand for better-for-you beverages.The brand's first shipment to PFG's Springfield Division in March 2025 was quickly followed by replenishment orders-an early indicator of strong retailer and consumer interest. Building on this momentum, Sovány has now been approved for nationwide distribution across all PFG divisions.“Partnering with PFG represents a pivotal moment in Sovány's growth,” said Marcella Fodor, Founder and CEO of Sovány.“It allows us to meet the growing demand for better-for-you beverages by making Sovány accessible wherever high-quality drinks are served or sold.”This partnership supports Sovány's broader transition from a regional brand to a national presence. In addition to its growing distribution, Sovány is also expanding in retail stores, including Bristol Farms, Pavilions, Haggen, Stop & Shop, Lowes Foods, and Tops Markets. The brand is projected to be available in more than 5,000 locations by the end of 2025.For more information, visit .About Sovány BeverageSovány is an elevated sparkling water made with real, organic fruits. Founded by health-conscious entrepreneur Marcella Fodor, Sovány beverages are USDA Organic, Non-GMO, vegan, low glycemic, and with no added sugars. Sovány is currently available in three flavors including Green Apple, Raspberry and Tangerine. Sovány is a WBENC certified woman-owned company. Visit and follow @drinksovany on Instagram and TikTok.

