Top 5 Richest Footballers In The World Ranked By Net Worth In 2025

From royal wealth to global endorsements, here's a look at the richest footballers in the world as of 2025, including Faiq Bolkiah, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lionel Messi.

Net Worth: $20 billion (approx. ₹1,660,000 crores)

Salary: $1,000 per week (approx. ₹82,000)

Current Club: Chonburi F.C. (Thailand)

Age: 26

Career Start: 2016

Faiq Bolkiah leads the list of richest footballers, not because of football earnings, but due to his status as a member of Brunei's royal family. Despite having modest wages from Thai club Chonburi F.C., his royal inheritance makes him a billionaire. The winger has represented the Brunei national team since 2014 and has remained largely out of the global football limelight.

Net Worth: $800 million

Salary: $214 million per year

Current Club: Al Nassr (Saudi Arabia)

Age: 39

Career Start: 2002

Cristiano Ronaldo's career earnings reflect his elite status in football. He's played for Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and now Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia. Off the pitch, his CR7 brand, clothing line, hotels, and a string of sponsorships drive up his net worth. Ronaldo also holds the record for the most international goals scored in men's football.

Net Worth: $650 million

Salary: $60 million per year

Current Club: Inter Miami (USA)

Age: 37

Career Start: 2004

Lionel Messi made history at FC Barcelona before moving to PSG and eventually Inter Miami. He's won multiple UEFA Champions League titles and eight Ballon d'Or awards. Messi's global appeal is supported by major endorsement deals, especially with Adidas, which significantly contribute to his overall wealth.

Net Worth: $250 million

Salary: $160 million per year

Current Club: Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia)

Age: 32

Career Start: 2009

Neymar's move from Santos to Barcelona and later PSG made headlines, but his 2023 transfer to Al Hilal added a huge boost to his earnings. Known for his flashy playing style, Neymar is a global football figure with partnerships involving brands like Nike and Red Bull, enhancing his commercial footprint.

Net Worth: $180 million

Major Contracts: €72M/year at PSG; €156M five-year deal at Real Madrid

Key Bonuses: €11M (PSG signing), €100M (Real Madrid signing)

Endorsements: Hublot, Dior, Oakley, Nike

Image Rights: Holds 80% in Real Madrid contract

Mbappé's meteoric rise mirrors the evolution of modern football business. From a teenage sensation at PSG to Real Madrid's marquee signing, he's already earned over $300 million in his career. With 80% control of his image rights and global sponsorships, the 26-year-old French star is expected to cross the $1 billion mark during his playing career, joining Ronaldo and Messi in the elite club.