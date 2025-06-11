New 2025 K-12 School Safety Trends Report, Based On More Than 265,000 Incidents, Shows Training And Technology Are Saving Lives In U.S. Schools

CENTEGIX's 2025 School Safety Trends Report reveals the rising adoption of wearable panic buttons, the importance of multi-sensory notifications, and a national movement toward proactive, integrated school safety strategies, including campus mapping.

ATLANTA, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CENTEGIX ®, the industry leader and most widely adopted wearable safety technology provider for K-12 education, today released its 2025 School Safety Trends Report , the only comprehensive and data-rich analysis of school safety available in the wearable panic button market. The report identifies and outlines the top tech and legislative movements relevant to school safety in the U.S. and draws on data collected in the 2024/2025 school year through the CENTEGIX Safety PlatformTM , including more than 265,000 incidents of CrisisAlert use. CENTEGIX solutions are utilized by 800+ school districts nationwide, including 71 of the 250 largest U.S. school districts. The flagship of the CENTEGIX Safety Platform is CrisisAlert TM, a wearable panic button solution with dynamic incident mapping. Safety Blueprint TM displays digital campus maps and school safety assets and provides real-time locating features for incident response and Visitor Manage ment, which CENTEGIX recently innovated to offer more check-in versatility and efficiency.

Key 2025 Report Findings Include:



Most Safety Incidents Occur Outside of the Classroom, Underscoring the Importance of Campus-Wide Coverage - Nearly 60% of incidents occurred outside the classroom -in spaces like hallways, parking lots, and sports fields-highlighting the importance of precise location information in reducing response times. And in situations when a campus is under threat, the need for dense coverage of multi-sensory emergency notifications maximizes adherence to safety protocols.



Data-Informed School Safety Decisions Are Driving Positive Change - Districts are leveraging alert data to reduce suspensions, optimize staffing, deploy resources, guide professional development, and build community trust. Behavioral incidents accounted for 88% of all alerts, reinforcing the system's value in managing day-to-day safety. In Missouri's Normandy Schools, for example, suspensions dropped by 81% over three years , a shift attributed to proactive, data-informed de-escalation supported by CENTEGIX insights.



Digital Mapping Legislation Is Accelerating Nationwide - With 23 states passing or introducing legislation mandating digital campus mapping, more district leaders and legislators are recognizing the value of precise location information in improving emergency response times and situational awareness for responders. Studies have shown that a significant number of life-threatening emergencies occur on school campuses each year, highlighting how critical it is for first responders to have situational awareness of the location of the emergency and the nearest safety devices.

Integrated Safety Systems Are Now Expected - Districts and policymakers are demanding interoperable safety solutions that work seamlessly to facilitate a safety ecosystem, from visitor management solutions and access control to video surveillance and intercoms.

"We're working with hundreds of K-12 districts across the country to protect schools by providing the most comprehensive, proven safety technology every day," said Brent Cobb, CEO of CENTEGIX. "Superintendents are increasingly framing safety as a strategic priority and the foundation of an environment conducive to teaching and learning. The CENTEGIX Safety Platform with CrisisAlert wearable panic button technology is more than just a solution to compress time in emergency response-it supports every stakeholder, from teachers to administrators to school resource officers, in doing their jobs more confidently and efficiently."

With CENTEGIX, K-12 teachers and staff are empowered to respond to any incident-from the everyday to the extreme-anywhere on campus. To learn more about 2025 School Safety Trends: Together, Training and Technology Save Lives, download the full report .

About CENTEGIX

CENTEGIX is the industry leader in wearable safety technology for K-12 education, with nearly 700,000 badges in use. The cloud-based CENTEGIX Safety PlatformTM initiates the fastest response time for emergencies campus-wide. Leaders in over 15,000 locations nationwide trust CENTEGIX's innovative safety solutions to empower and protect people (every day). To learn more about CENTEGIX, visit .

