Appspace Expands Digital Signage Reach With Zoom Rooms Integration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From static screens to strategic messaging: Appspace integration helps organizations maximize meeting room displays, elevate employee communication, and reduce IT friction.

Orlando, FL, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appspace, the workplace experience platform that keeps everyone in the know, today announced its integration with Zoom Rooms . The integration allows organizations to display Appspace digital signage content on meeting room screens when they're not in use, unlocking additional value from existing hardware. Appspace showcased the integration at InfoComm 2025 in Orlando.

With this integration, organizations can utilize idle meeting room hardware to display company updates, brand messaging, engaging content, and helpful instructions, all managed seamlessly through the Appspace platform. Whether teams are in-office or hybrid, Appspace helps ensure the right message reaches the right audience at the right time, without additional hardware or complex setup.

“Too often, meeting room displays sit idle, missing a valuable opportunity to inform and engage,” says Thomas Philippart de Foy, Chief Innovation Officer at Appspace.“Our integration with Zoom Rooms eliminates that gap. It helps companies deliver impactful content using the technology they already have and simplifies the entire experience for both IT and end users.”

With a native Appspace Zoom integration, organizations can easily enable Appspace content through Zoom Rooms. When the room is not in use, the display automatically switches to Appspace content, turning collaboration spaces into always-on communication channels. The setup is hassle-free, and content management is streamlined, with no file re-uploads or third-party players required.

In addition to improving communication, the integration supports Appspace's award-winning content library, which includes built-in AI tools for generating visual content, on-screen engagements, and QR codes for interactive experiences, as well as support for multiple media formats, including HTML cards for dynamic, real-time displays.

This integration also addresses a common workplace challenge: uncertainty about using room technology. With Appspace, organizations can now display clear, branded instructions and on-screen support messaging, reducing reliance on IT and printed guides.

“As organizations adapt to hybrid and flexible work, they're looking for ways to maximize technology investments and keep employees informed,” says Jeff Smith, Head of Product - Workplace AI, Meetings and Spaces, Zoom.“Our integration with Appspace makes it simple to extend communication beyond meetings, helping companies get more value from their Zoom Room displays while improving the in-office experience.”

Appspace digital signage customers with Zoom-certified hardware will be able to install the app from the Zoom App Marketplace in September.

About Appspace

