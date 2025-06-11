403
Kuwait DM, Italy's Leonardo Co. Eye Closer Coop.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 11 (KUNA) -- Undersecretary of the Kuwaiti Defense Ministry Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Meshaal Al-Sabah and Co-General Manager-Business of Italy's Leonardo Company Carlo Gualdaroni discussed Wednesday ways of promoting bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual interest.
This came during a meeting between both sides on the sidelines of the visit of the Italian business manager and his accompanying delegation to Kuwait, the Defense Ministry said in a press release. (end)
