Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait DM, Italy's Leonardo Co. Eye Closer Coop.


2025-06-11 09:10:54
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 11 (KUNA) -- Undersecretary of the Kuwaiti Defense Ministry Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Meshaal Al-Sabah and Co-General Manager-Business of Italy's Leonardo Company Carlo Gualdaroni discussed Wednesday ways of promoting bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual interest.
This came during a meeting between both sides on the sidelines of the visit of the Italian business manager and his accompanying delegation to Kuwait, the Defense Ministry said in a press release. (end)
