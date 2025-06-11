Newly Elected Romanian President To Visit Ukraine
Romania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on June 10 that Foreign Minister Emil Hurezeanu would also be part of the delegation attending the summit.
During his first press conference as president last week, Dan announced an official visit to Moldova on June 10, followed immediately by his participation in the summit in Ukraine.Read also: Bucharest Nine, Nordic countries to continue support of Ukraine
In a previous bilateral talk with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Dan confirmed Romania's staunch support for Ukraine and said the specific aid Romania could provide in the future would be discussed in more detail in Odesa.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic is also visiting Ukraine on June 11 to attend the regional summit, marking his first visit to the country in 12 years of holding office, despite Serbia's close ties with Moscow.
Photo: РАР
