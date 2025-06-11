Danforth Advisors Establishes Danforth Market Access Division, Appoints Scotty Bowman As Managing Director

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALTHAM, Mass., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Danforth Advisors, LLC today announced the launch of, a dedicated U.S. practice that deepens the firm's ability to help life-science innovators secure timely, sustainable patient access to their therapies. In conjunction with the launch, veteran market-access executivehas joined the company as Managing Director to lead the new division.

Danforth Market Access & Value delivers end-to-end market-access and payer consulting services -from patient-support programs and journey mapping to strategic payer engagement, pricing, reimbursement and launch planning-removing access barriers and aligning stakeholders so that breakthrough therapies reach patients faster and more efficiently.​​ The practice combines more than 40 years of collective pharmaceutical and biotech market-access expertise , including proven payer strategies, pricing excellence and successful product launches across multiple therapeutic categories.​​

“With capital constraints heightening the need for flawless market-access execution, launching Danforth Market Access & Value was a natural next step for us. Scotty's track record of translating complex payer dynamics into clear paths to coverage makes him the ideal leader for this practice,” said Chris Connors, CEO of Danforth Advisors .“By integrating payer strategy alongside our existing finance, clinical-operations and communications offerings, we can now support clients from discovery through full commercial value realization.”

“I've long admired Danforth's mission-critical role in helping emerging biotechs scale,” said Scotty Bowman .“I'm excited to build a best-in-class market access team that secures optimal coverage and reimbursement while reducing the operational burden on growing companies.”

Bowman brings more than two decades of experience in U.S. and global market access, most recently serving as President and Founder of Market Access GTN, LLC. He has led pricing, contracting and payer-strategy functions for multiple successful product launches and holds an MSJ from Seton Hall Law School. Additional team hires for Danforth Market Access & Value will be announced in the coming weeks.

About Danforth Advisors

Danforth is the life science industry's trusted partner for strategic and operational support across business, clinical, and commercial functions. The company advises and executes in the areas of finance and accounting, strategic communications, human resources, risk management, clinical and regulatory, market research, and commercial readiness and launch. Founded in 2011, Danforth has partnered with more than 1,500 life science companies, private and public, across all stages of the corporate lifecycle. The company serves clients around the globe from its base in Waltham, Massachusetts and regional operations in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, California, and London. Additional information is available at .

