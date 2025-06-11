403
Israeli Forces Kill More Palestinians Near Gaza Aid Distribution Site
(MENAFN) Israeli forces on Wednesday killed 25 Palestinians near an aid distribution point in central Gaza, backed by Israel, as the military's relentless assault on the besieged enclave continued, medical sources told a news agency.
Eyewitnesses also told the news agency that Israeli troops unleashed intense gunfire at crowds waiting for humanitarian aid near the Netzarim Corridor, located south of Gaza City.
The incident comes a day after Gaza’s local media office reported that over 160 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces at these Israeli-supported aid sites since the mechanism was introduced on May 27.
The controversial aid system has drawn strong international condemnation, including from the United Nations, over its failure to ensure civilian safety.
In a separate attack the same day, four more Palestinians were killed when an Israeli drone targeted a tent sheltering displaced people in Al-Mawasi, a designated humanitarian zone in Khan Younis, southern Gaza.
Despite growing international demands for a ceasefire, the Israeli military continues its devastating campaign in Gaza, launched in October 2023. The offensive has so far claimed nearly 55,000 lives, with women and children comprising the majority of those killed.
In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, citing war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza.
Israel is also currently defending itself against a genocide lawsuit filed at the International Court of Justice over its military actions in the enclave.
