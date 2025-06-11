Methods Of Myopia Control For Children: Top UK Optician Shares Their Insight

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 10, 2025 6:31 am - With myopia affecting 1 in 3 UK residents, Kent optician reveals effective control methods, including specialised contact lenses and spectacle lenses that reduce progression by up to 60%, plus insights on how lifestyle changes and early intervention

Key Takeaways

- Myopia rates in the UK have increased significantly, affecting 1 in 3 people and rising from 20% to 29% between generations.

- Effective myopia control methods include specialised contact lenses (reducing progression by up to 59%), innovative spectacle lenses (reducing progression by over 60%), and low-dose atropine eye drops.

- High levels of myopia (prescription greater than -5.00) increase the risk of serious complications, including blindness.

The Alarming Rise of Myopia in the UK

Myopia, commonly known as short-sightedness, has reached epidemic proportions in the United Kingdom, affecting approximately one in three people. Recent research from Great Ormond Street Hospital and the UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health reveals a concerning trend: myopia rates have jumped from 20% among those born between 1939-1944 to 29% for individuals born between 1965-1970. This significant increase over a relatively short period suggests we're facing a growing public health challenge.

What makes this trend particularly alarming is the speed at which it's occurring. Eyelines Opticians in Sevenoaks, Kent has observed this pattern firsthand through their comprehensive eye examinations, noting an uptick in myopia diagnoses, particularly among younger patients.

Understanding Myopia and Its Progression

What Causes Myopia Development?

Myopia occurs when the eyeball grows too long from front to back (axial length), causing light to focus in front of the retina rather than directly on it. This elongation results in distant objects appearing blurry while near objects remain clear.

The development of myopia typically begins in childhood, with progression often continuing throughout the teenage years. This is a critical period when intervention can make a significant difference in the ultimate severity of the condition.

UK Research Showing Increased Prevalence

The extensive UK Biobank study examined data from over 107,000 individuals aged 40-69, providing clear evidence that myopia rates are climbing. Researchers attribute this sharp rise to environmental factors rather than genetic changes, which would require much longer timeframes to manifest across populations.

The Environmental Factor Connection

Environmental influences play a crucial role in myopia development. Modern lifestyles involve significantly more 'near viewing' activities-studying, reading, and screen time-while outdoor distance viewing has decreased substantially. As Professor Jugnoo Rahi, a leading researcher in the field, explains: 'In our lives we tend to do a lot more 'near viewing' particularly in education and our social lives. At the same time, we do less distance viewing (outside), especially as more and more people live in urban communities.'

Link Between Education and Myopia Rates

The research also identified a strong association between higher education levels and myopia, with this connection strengthening over time. This correlation suggests that intensive near work associated with academic pursuits may contribute to myopia development and progression.

Evidence-Based Methods for Myopia Control

1. Specialised Contact Lenses

Specialised myopia control contact lenses represent one of the most effective interventions currently available. Unlike standard contact lenses that simply correct vision, these specialised lenses are designed with different focusing power zones. They maintain clear central vision while creating what's called 'peripheral myopic defocus'-essentially telling the eye to stop growing longer.

Clinical studies demonstrate these contact lenses can slow myopia progression by up to 59%. One notable example available in the UK is the MiSight 1-day lens by CooperVision, which opticians have successfully prescribed for children as young as eight years old.

2. Innovative Myopia Control Spectacle Lenses

For children who aren't ready for contact lenses, specialised myopia control spectacle lenses offer an excellent alternative. These advanced lenses work on similar principles as myopia control contacts, creating peripheral myopic defocus while maintaining clear central vision.

Research shows these innovative lenses can reduce myopia progression by more than 60%.

3. Orthokeratology Treatment

Orthokeratology (often called Ortho-K) involves specially designed rigid contact lenses worn only during sleep. These lenses gently reshape the cornea overnight, providing clear vision during the day without needing glasses or daytime contact lenses.

Beyond the convenience factor, Ortho-K has proven effective for myopia control by temporarily changing the eye's shape to create that crucial peripheral myopic defocus. This treatment is particularly popular among active children and teenagers who participate in sports or swimming, where traditional eyewear can be cumbersome.

The Pharmaceutical Approach

Low-Dose Atropine Eye Drops

Studies demonstrate that low-dose atropine (typically 0.05%) can effectively slow myopia progression for over three years. This makes it an excellent option during the critical years when myopia tends to progress most rapidly, typically between ages 6-17.

Lifestyle Factors That Impact Myopia

The Protective Effect of Outdoor Time

One of the most consistent findings in myopia research is the protective effect of outdoor time. Children who spend more time outdoors have a lower risk of developing myopia and may experience slower progression if they already have the condition.

Experts recommend children spend at least 90-120 minutes outdoors daily. The exact mechanism isn't fully understood, but it likely involves exposure to natural light, focusing on distant objects, and reduced near work. Opticians often advise families to prioritise outdoor time, suggesting activities like:

- Walking or cycling to school when possible

- Scheduling outdoor play breaks between homework sessions

- Family outdoor activities on weekends

- Participating in outdoor sports

Managing Near Work Activities

While near work is an inevitable part of modern life, especially for school-aged children, how it's managed can impact myopia development and progression. Opticians recommend:

- The 20-20-20 rule: Every 20 minutes of near work, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds

- Maintaining proper reading distance (about 30-40cm)

- Taking regular breaks during extended screen time or reading

- Ensuring good lighting for all near work activities

- Limiting unnecessary screen time, particularly before bedtime

Health Risks of Uncontrolled Myopia

Vision-Threatening Complications

Myopia isn't just about needing stronger glasses. Left uncontrolled, high myopia (typically defined as a prescription stronger than -5.00) significantly increases the risk of serious eye conditions later in life:

- Myopic macular degeneration: Deterioration of central vision that can lead to irreversible sight loss

- Retinal detachment: A serious emergency where the retina separates from the back of the eye

- Glaucoma: Increased pressure in the eye that damages the optic nerve

- Cataracts: Clouding of the eye's lens that develops earlier in people with high myopia

>An Integrated Approach to Myopia Management

Eyelines Opticians suggest a comprehensive approach to myopia management that combines the latest research with individualised care plans. Their integrated strategy typically includes:

- Early detection through comprehensive eye examinations: Regular eye exams starting before school age can identify myopia early when intervention is most effective.

- Risk assessment and monitoring: Identifying children at higher risk (family history, lifestyle factors) and closely monitoring their eye health.

- Personalised myopia control plans: Creating customised strategies based on a child's age, lifestyle, prescription, and progression rate.

- Regular progress evaluations: Monitoring the effectiveness of interventions and adjusting as needed.

- Parent and child education: Providing clear information about myopia, its risks, and how to implement both optical and lifestyle interventions.

The opticians stress that successful myopia management requires collaboration between eye care professionals, parents, and children. The most effective approaches combine multiple strategies – optical corrections like specialised lenses, pharmaceuticals like atropine drops when appropriate, and lifestyle modifications such as increased outdoor time and managed near work.