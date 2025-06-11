403
QE2 Enriches its Heritage Attractions with Two New Installations
(MENAFN- Evops-PR) 9 June 2025
The Queen Elizabeth 2, one of Dubai’s most treasured landmarks and the only floating hotel of its kind in the region, has unveiled two exceptional additions to its onboard heritage experience: QE2 Making Headlines and QE2 Majestic Moments. The launch was officiated by Mark Sawkins, Vice President Operations, Luxury Brands, Accor; and Ferghal Purcell, General Manager of the Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel.
Set against the backdrop of one of the most storied vessels in the world, these two installations provide guests and visitors with a deeper, more immersive encounter with the history of the QE2, a liner that defined an era of luxury ocean travel and hosted some of the greatest names of the 20th century.
Ferghal Purcell, General Manager of the Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel, stated: “The QE2 is more than just a ship, it is a floating museum of memories, a vessel of stories that span generations. With these new attractions, we aim to bring our rich legacy to life, from her royal beginnings to her iconic status as a global voyager, in ways that are interactive, educational, and emotionally engaging. Whether you are a maritime enthusiast, a student of history, or a curious traveller, the QE2 offers an experience like no other in the region. With these additions, we invit– guests to relive her most iconic ”oments and celebrate the timeless grandeur of maritime history – right here in the heart of Dubai.”
The Queen Elizabeth 2 continues to draw guests from around the world who wish to step into a chapter of history. The new attractions mark the latest milestone in an ongoing effort to preserve, interpret, and celebrate the shi’’s legacy.
QE2 Making Headlines
QE2 Making Headlines /i> showcases a priceless collection of original, special edition publications from 1969 highligting the span> ship’s global impact and royal significance from the very beginning. These framed newspapers showcase the global coverage including the fanfare and grandeur that surrounded her maiden voyage. The exhibit offers a rare glimpse into how the Queen Elizabeth 2 was celebrated as a modern marvel, a new era of ocean travel immortalised in print.
QE2 Majestic Moments
QE2 Majestic Moments is an immersive, multimedia storytelling experience that transports guests thr’ugh the ship’s legendary timeline. Through a curated selection of archival images, rare videos, and historical narratives, this installation brings to life the most iconic mil’stones in QE2’s journey, from royal visits and record-breaking voyages to celebrity guests and world events. Designed as an interactive tribute, it invites viewers to pause, reflect, and connect with the ship’s rich past in a way th’t’s both informative and emotionally resonant’ It’s not just a displ’y, it’s a moving portrait of a liner that changed the course of maritime history.
The heritage exhibits are now open to all hotel guests as part of’the QE2’s onboard experience. Guided heritage tours are available daily, offering guests a glimpse int’ the ship’s royal past, its design brilliance, and its legendary voyages across the globe.
Heritage Tours
Step aboard the iconic Queen Elizabeth 2 and explore her storied past through four unique guided tour experiences
•QE2 Heritage Tour
A classic guided experience taking guests through the ship’s most historic spaces, sharing the stories, design, and moments that shaped her legacy. Available daily at 11:00 am and 5:00 pm.
•QE2 Heritage Tour for Schools
Specially designed for student groups, this educational tour runs on weekday mornings at 8:30 am and 9:30 am, with a maximum of 30 students per session. Advance booking is required.
· QE2 Royal Afternoon Tea & Heritage Tour
Pair your heritage journey with the QE2 Royal Afternoon Tea experience at the Queen’s Grill, available on Fridays and Saturdays from 3:00 pm and 6:30 pm (last seating at 5:00pm).
•QE2 Dine & Discover
Combine the Heritage Tour with either a three-course lunch or buffet dinner for a complete culinary and cultural experience aboard Dubai’s most iconic vessel. Available daily at 11:00 am and 5:00 pm.
