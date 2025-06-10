403
Kuwait's Relations With Africa Deep, Historic - FM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 10 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya participated on Tuesday in the annual Africa Day celebration, which was held at the invitation of African ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions accredited to the State of Kuwait.
In a press statement marking the occasion, the Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed his sincere congratulations on Africa Day, stressing that the State of Kuwait's relationship with the countries of the African continent is "deep and historic."
The minister highlighted the State of Kuwait's keenness to continue strengthening cooperation and coordination with the countries of the African continent, stating that the State of Kuwait is proud of the distinguished cooperation, particularly within the framework of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development's projects in infrastructure and vital development throughout the continent since its establishment in 1961.
In conjunction with Africa Day, an art exhibition was opened, showcasing contemporary and traditional works by African artists.
Attendees also witnessed folkloric musical activities by a number of African folk groups, embodying the deep-rooted meanings of African culture and the close historical ties between Kuwait and African nations. (end)
