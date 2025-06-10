SCA Is Proud To Announce A Board Certification Program For First Responder Chaplains

- Eric J. Hall, President and CEO of SCA and HealthCare Chaplaincy NetworkNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Over the last three years the Spiritual Care Association has been researching the needs of First Responder (FR) Chaplaincy. An analysis of needs, a meeting of most national FR Chaplaincy organizations, and the development of a highly experienced and internationally recognized advisory council was established.SCA worked with the establishment to create a certification process. The First Responder Chaplain Division of SCA engaged a group of more than 20 chaplains from around the country who have 10-20 years' experience working with police, firefighters, and EMS personnel.With this advisory group, specific training and educational needs for FR Chaplaincy were discussed. Finally, SCA gathered the expertise and knowledge base required to establish the new and only known international board certification for First Responder Chaplaincy.The certification process takes into consideration the general and basic needs of the FR Chaplain. The education module is succinct and comprehensive. CPE Units are required – Capstone University , with the guidance of the advisory board, has developed two units of FR CPE. These offer the participant an array of educational and applicable skills and knowledge every FR Chaplain should be aware of. Recognizing most FR Chaplains are not salaried, SCA is offering this education and process with very reasonable fees.SCA believes the best prepared FR Chaplains provide the best clinical care in moments of trauma and crisis. The hope is that certified chaplains will become the model for the field to embrace – for the good of the people chaplains care for."This new certification will ensure excellent spiritual care for other first responders and all those impacted by traumatic events," said Eric J. Hall, President and CEO of SCA and HealthCare Chaplaincy Network.The certification tiers include Tier I – Credentialed First Responder Chaplain (CC), Tier II – Board Certified First Responder Chaplain (BCC), and Tier III – Advance Practice First Responder Chaplain (APBCC). More about the first responder chaplain certification can be found at .This essential new resource adds to other SCA and HCCN offerings in this area, including the signature Crisis, Trauma, and First Response Certificate Course for Chaplains – which has been taken by nearly all the chaplains in our advisory group – along with our 145-page First Response Chaplaincy Training Manual. The manual includes a range of teaching tools and learning activities to enhance the skills and knowledge required for first response spiritual care.The goal of SCA and HCCN is to create low-cost ways of educating and supporting chaplains to serve in emergency and disaster situations. SCA is excited to offer this new certification in first response to ensure that chaplains serving in this area are fully prepared as well as recognized for their expertise.

