EQS-News: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Disposal

Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor sells Scottish wind park project to Uniper

10.06.2025 / 16:29 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Energiekontor sells Scottish wind park project to Uniper Bremen, 10 June 2025 – Energiekontor AG (“Energiekontor”), one of the leading German project developers and operators of wind and solar parks, based in Bremen and listed in the General Standard, has sold a Scottish wind park project to the global energy provider Uniper. Energiekontor has sold an onshore wind park project, located in the south-west of Scotland to Uniper UK, a subsidiary of the Düsseldorf-based global energy company Uniper. The wind park will have a total generation capacity of around 46 megawatts. A total of seven Nordex N163 wind turbines are planned for the site. The individual turbines have a maximum tip height of 200 metres and a rotor diameter of 163 metres. The average expected annual yield of the wind park is around 158 gigawatt hours of electricity per year - enough to supply more than 66,000 average households with renewable electricity. Once commissioned, it will benefit from Energiekontor's long-standing experience in operational management and optimisation support. In October 2023, Energiekontor already successfully participated with the project in the fifth round of auctions held by the UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) for the allocation of a contract for difference (CFD). In this context, the project was awarded an inflation-linked feed-in tariff from which the wind park will benefit once it goes on stream. “We are particularly pleased to have successfully led this first joint project with Uniper to this important milestone. This project marks another valuable addition to United Kingdom's growing renewable energy landscape. With the sale of the project, we can now enter the realisation phase with Uniper”, said Peter Szabo, CEO of Energiekontor AG.



About Energiekontor AG For almost 35 years, Energiekontor has stood for a solid business policy and extensive experience in renewable energies. Founded in Bremerhaven, Germany, in 1990, the company is among the pioneers in its industry and is now one of Germany's leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind and solar parks in Germany and abroad. In addition, Energiekontor operates 39 wind and solar parks with a total nominal power of around 444 megawatts in its own portfolio. Around 160 megawatts, which are also earmarked for the Group's own portfolio, are currently under construction. Energiekontor also plays a pioneering role in economic terms and aims to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies. Along with its headquarters in Bremen, Germany, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Berlin, Berlin-Spandau, Potsdam and Hildesheim. The company also has branch offices in England, Scotland, Portugal, France and the United States. Since being established, Energiekontor has a proud track record of realising around 170 wind and solar park projects with a total nominal power of more than 1.5 gigawatts. This corresponds to an investment volume of more than 2.2 billion euros. The significantly expanded project pipeline in the first half of 2024 (11.2 gigawatts excluding US project rights) shows the future growth potential and the possible contribution that Energiekontor can make to the expansion of renewable energies. Energiekontor AG (WKN 531350/ISIN DE0005313506/General Standard) is listed on the SDAX of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt. Shares can be traded on all German stock markets.



Contact Julia Pschribülla

Head of Investor & Public Relations

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-126 Kathrin Mateoschus

Investor & Public Relations Manager

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-297 Email for investor relations matters: ...

Email for press matters: ... Energiekontor AG

Mary-Somerville-Strasse 5

28359 Bremen

Germany Phone: +49 (0)421 3304-0

Fax: +49 (0)421 3304-444

Email: ...

Web:

10.06.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Energiekontor AG Mary-Somerville-Straße 5 28359 Bremen Germany Phone: 04 21/33 04-126 Fax: 04 21/33 04-4 44 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0005313506 WKN: 531350 Indices: SDAX, Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2152222

End of News EQS News Service