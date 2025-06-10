Roofr And QXO Partner To Bring Real-Time Pricing And Digital Material Ordering To Roofing Contractors
"Our mission at Roofr is to be the trusted foundation for roofing professionals to build their success," said Richard Nelson, CEO of Roofr. "This integration with QXO gives our users unprecedented access to up-to-date pricing and effortless ordering, which further enhances operational efficiency and boosts profitability."
The integration delivers several key benefits:
-
Real-time pricing: Contractors can pull live QXO pricing into proposals - eliminating manual updates and ensuring pricing accuracy
Integrated digital ordering: Material orders in Roofr can be sent directly to the contractors QXO account
Seamless workflow: From lead capture to measurement, proposal, digital material ordering, and invoicing-all steps are connected within one platform
Improved scheduling: Instant visibility into material availability helps optimize job planning and reduce project delays
QXO plans to become the tech-enabled leader in the $800 billion building products distribution industry. With a strategic focus on accretive acquisitions and organic growth, QXO is targeting $50 billion in annual revenue within the next decade.
For more information about the Roofr and QXO integration, please visit roofr/qxo .
About Roofr
Founded in 2015, Roofr is a leading provider of roofing software solutions, offering tools for CRM, instant estimates, roof measurement reports, proposals, material ordering, payments, and invoicing. Roofr's mission is to be the trusted foundation for roofing professionals to build their success.
SOURCE Roofr Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Global Crypto Exchange 'IMBX' Debuts With Next-Generation Trading Platform
- Kinesis Network Launches Revolutionary Compute Optimization Platform
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Bitget Announces Support For Tether (USDT) On The KAIA Network
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
CommentsNo comment