Roofr And QXO Partner To Bring Real-Time Pricing And Digital Material Ordering To Roofing Contractors

MENAFN - PR Newswire) By linking these two powerful systems, roofing contractors now enjoy immediate access to live material costs based on their individual contracts. This streamlines proposal creation, reduces manual data entry, and minimizes the risk of underquoting jobs. With a few clicks, contractors can now place integrated material orders through Roofr and view real-time product availability - making scheduling more efficient.

"Our mission at Roofr is to be the trusted foundation for roofing professionals to build their success," said Richard Nelson, CEO of Roofr. "This integration with QXO gives our users unprecedented access to up-to-date pricing and effortless ordering, which further enhances operational efficiency and boosts profitability."

The integration delivers several key benefits:



Real-time pricing: Contractors can pull live QXO pricing into proposals - eliminating manual updates and ensuring pricing accuracy

Integrated digital ordering: Material orders in Roofr can be sent directly to the contractors QXO account

Seamless workflow: From lead capture to measurement, proposal, digital material ordering, and invoicing-all steps are connected within one platform Improved scheduling: Instant visibility into material availability helps optimize job planning and reduce project delays

QXO plans to become the tech-enabled leader in the $800 billion building products distribution industry. With a strategic focus on accretive acquisitions and organic growth, QXO is targeting $50 billion in annual revenue within the next decade.

For more information about the Roofr and QXO integration, please visit roofr/qxo .

About Roofr

Founded in 2015, Roofr is a leading provider of roofing software solutions, offering tools for CRM, instant estimates, roof measurement reports, proposals, material ordering, payments, and invoicing. Roofr's mission is to be the trusted foundation for roofing professionals to build their success.

SOURCE Roofr Inc.